Weed Porn: Prettiest Strains Through 2018

When it comes to how the five senses perceive cannabis, the nose will always be king. The eyes aren't far behind, however, and are extremely important in finding defects on your buds, such as mold, mildew, mites and other undesirable traits. After getting past all the health-code stuff, though, you'll find vivid shades of violet, blue or scarlet, milky and amber trichomes, and rusted-tan pistils that can remind you of anything from a sunset to snow-covered Christmas tree.

I've been lucky enough to check out hundreds of sexy strains with this gig, some of which are so gorgeous that it's bittersweet to break them apart and burn them to ashes. And 2018 hasn't disappointed, with Denver's pot shops pumping out a gallery of ganja that even my mediocre photo skills can't ruin. Here are ten of the prettiest strains I've smoked so far this year.

The resin-glazed purple people eater itself. Herbert Fuego

Purple Kush

Purple Kush’s purple is more of a rich, dark tone than bright or violet, and can look black in certain shades of light, thanks to the dark-green tones providing little contrast.