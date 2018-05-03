Weed Porn: Prettiest Strains Through 2018

When it comes to how the five senses perceive cannabis, the nose will always be king. The eyes aren't far behind, however, and are extremely important in finding defects on your buds, such as mold, mildew, mites and other undesirable traits. After getting past all the health-code stuff, though, you'll find vivid shades of violet, blue or scarlet, milky and amber trichomes, and rusted-tan pistils that can remind you of anything from a sunset to snow-covered Christmas tree.
I've been lucky enough to check out hundreds of sexy strains with this gig, some of which are so gorgeous that it's bittersweet to break them apart and burn them to ashes. And 2018 hasn't disappointed, with Denver's pot shops pumping out a gallery of ganja that even my mediocre photo skills can't ruin. Here are ten of the prettiest strains I've smoked so far this year.
Purple Kush
Purple Kush’s purple is more of a rich, dark tone than bright or violet, and can look black in certain shades of light, thanks to the dark-green tones providing little contrast.
Killer Queen
Killer Queen has spiky nugs that range from circular to fist-shaped, with many odd forms in between. The strain's bright-green color and dusty coat of amber trichomes have the appearance of a piney kush, but the open bud structure is similar to that of Cinderella 99.
Wedding Cake
Trichomes stick to the sides and tops of calyxes, with shades of grape and pinkish-red that make them look like frosted sugar cookies; nugs are dense and shaped like teardrops and footballs. Fun fact: Wedding Cake's pink and purple hues are so striking that the strain is known as “Pink Cookies” in some circles.
Hash Plant
If strains were a football team, Hash Plant would undoubtedly be the center. Short, fat, sticky and dense, Hash Plant has football- and fist-shaped buds that display its Afghani heritage loud and proud. Evergreen in color, it has a heavy coat of trichomes.
Granola Funk
Large, circular and football-shaped buds with a striking contrast of forest-green and dark-purple colors are immediately intimidating, and a heavy coat of milky trichomes adds to the intrigue.
Cosmic Railway
Although predominantly sativa, Cosmic Railway has dense, compact calyxes and a tall, oblong bud structure common in Haze strains. The strain carries an evergreen color similar to Stardawg, but its heavy trichome production makes it appear much brighter.
Alien Dream
The strain’s striking wintergreen color, sparse pistil coverage and sheath of resin glands certainly look out of this world, with spiky, compact calyxes that foxtail into odd shapes with a hard-candy coating.
Cactus Breath
The strain’s dense nugs could easily pass for a barrel cactus hiding under a rock; its chunky, full calyxes create round buds, but with protruding limbs and an opaque coat of trichomes that stick to your fingers like fishhooks.
Hercules
Don't be put off by Hercules's slender bud structure, as its finger- and diamond-shaped nugs are more about length than width. The strain’s bright-green color, peach pistils and moderate crust of milky trichomes make for a vibrant combination that pairs well with its smell.
Kong
Much like Afghani, AK 47 and other classic chronic strains of yesteryear, Kong typically carries a dark-green color and comes packaged in heavy football- and fist-shaped buds, with a dense nug structure, hairy pistil coverage and a sparkling coat of trichomes.
