Alan White of Yes Talks Fifty Years of Prog Rock

Drummer Alan White says he first met the members of the British prog-rock group Yes during the rehearsals for the 1972 album, Close to the Edge. White had been introduced to the band by Eddy Oxford, his roommate who had worked as a producer and engineer on the band’s previous three albums.

“I just sat in and I played one number, because Bill Buford left early that night to go have dinner with Robert Fripp or somebody like that because he was in the process of joining King Crimson,” White says.

It felt natural to White when he first sat in with Yes, which was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last year. He’d been part of John Lennon’s Plastic Ono Band, which he says was a little more basic for a drummer, but he’d also been in a band around the same time in England that had a horn section.