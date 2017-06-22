Farm to Turntable Is the Denver Band Compilation Album You Need to Hear

Dirty Few is one of the bands on Black in Bluhm's Farm to Turntable compilation album. Miles Chrisinger

As compilation albums go, the new Black in Bluhm studio-curated record Farm to Turntable is a bit of an anomaly. Where most comps start with a concept and gather corresponding music to fit the mold, the impetus for Farm to Turntable was a single tune without a home.

“We were right in the middle of writing a song that happened to be 11-minutes long,” says Ty Breuer, guitarist for Denver’s the Knew. “It has lots of tempo changes and could only really be recorded live.”

Enter local music legend and recording engineer Chris Fogal, who approached the Knew with an offer the band couldn’t turn down.

“Fogal reached out and said, ‘Hey, I’ve got some new gear I want to try out,’ and offered to record a song for free.”

Despite the song's length, Fogal also proposed knocking out the entire recording in one day. For the band, Breuer says, it was a no-brainer. The Knew camped out at Black in Bluhm studio with Fogal and cranked out “Decade Diamond or Drag” in record time. Now the band just had to figure out what to do with it.

EXPAND Farm To Turntable, a compilation of unreleased songs by Denver bands, is being released as a 45-RPM vinyl LP. Photo courtesy Black In Bloom

“We did a couple takes and chose the best one,” says Breuer. “It ended up working great. About a month later we were like, ‘Great, what are we gonna do with this thing?’”

That’s when the idea of a comp came about. Fogal proposed hunting down other stray tracks from local bands to create a full album of unreleased music. As icing on the cake, the project would be released on vinyl, an appealing strategy for Black In Bluhm co-owner and avid record collector Dan Fox.

“I’ve always been a fan of vinyl,” says Fox. Records look cool. There’s always sweet artwork, and they sound great. As a young punk-rock kid, local bands always released those little seven inches for five bucks or whatever. It’s just something different.”

Breuer says the length of the songs also worked out so that, at 45 RPM, the assembled tracks fit perfectly on a twelve-inch LP. Sonically speaking, most record collectors agree a 45 simply sounds better than the traditional 33 1/3 LP speed. It’s also nice for fans to have a physical piece of music rather than just a download or stream, according to Breuer.

“I think [releasing the record on vinyl] gives it a little bit of staying power. We’re not vinyl snobs, but it’s what we like to listen to music on. Now we’ve got an awesome record, and an awesome relic of this time in the Denver rock scene.”

And while creating a snapshot of the Denver scene was important, Fox says just creating something new and fun was reason enough to do the comp.

“Something like this, if I was in a band and someone asked me about it, to be part of a Denver thing with other Denver bands, I think it sounds like a pretty sweet deal,” he says. “It’s different as far as bands go, but there’s a kind of power/energy/rock to the whole thing. Everybody will be pretty pumped on the songs on this record.”

The Farm to Turntable vinyl release party, hosted by Black in Bluhm Music and Ratio Beerworks, with Major Sports, The Knew, Colfax Speed Queen, Dirty Few and the Sound Collapse, 8 p.m., June 23, 3 Kings Tavern, 60 South Broadway, $25 with the record or $8 without.

