 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
A dancer from last year's Cinco de Mayo Denver festival.EXPAND
A dancer from last year's Cinco de Mayo Denver festival.
Brandon Marshall

Ten Cinco de Mayo Music Celebrations in Denver

Westword Staff | April 30, 2018 | 8:45am
AA

Denver knows how to party on Cinco de Mayo, the day that commemorates the Mexican army's victory over the French at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. While many events celebrate Mexican culture and heritage at Mile High, there are a few concerts that put a different spin on the day. Here are a handful of Cinco de Mayo concerts and events to check out.

Cinco de Mayo Denver
Saturday, May 5, and Sunday, May 6, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.,
Free
Civic Center Park
The two-day celebration has three stages of live music and dance performances, including Fuerza de Tijuana,  LaEra del Fenix, KintoSol, Roka Hueka, Mojado and more. See the full entertainment schedule here.

Cinco de Mayo at Aurora Fox
May 2, 10:30-11:15 a.m., 12 to 12:45 p.m.,
Free
The Colorado Folk Arts Council and Metropolitan State University of Denver present a Cinco de Mayo extravaganza that features Ballet Folklorico group Fiesta Colorado, under the direction of Jeanette Trujillo, Azteca dance group Huitzlipotchli, under the direction of Raul Chavez, and Colorado German dancers under the direction of Ron Gehauf.

Cinco de Mayo Weekend: 4 Days of Celebration
Mezcal
May 3 to 6
Mezcal will be offering up 1800 Tequila and Maestro Dobel specials all weekend and free tequila tastings on May 3, 8 to 10 p.m., May 4, 7 to 9 p.m. and May 5, 8 to 10 p.m. Enjoy live music from the local Latin reggae outfit Mono Verde Collective, at 10 p.m., on May 5.

Cinco de Mayo Carnival
Bethany Evangelical Free Church
Sunday, May 6, 2 p.m.
$10
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo carnival-style at Bethany Evangelical Free Church.

CONCERTS ON MAY 5

Cinco de Mayo with Soul Sacrifice: A Tribute to Santana
Nissi's, Lafayette
7:30 p.m.
$15

Los Mocochetes, with Pink Hawks, the Copper Children, Quilombo Sound System
Larimer Lounge
8 p.m.
$10 to $15

Punk-o de Mayo Punk Rock Festival, with fourteen bands including Deadly Ever After, Mean Machine, Stray the Course, Proto Whats and more
Toad Tavern
3 p.m. to 2 a.m.
$4-$5

Cinco del Diablo Tekillya, with Swami, Arise in Chaos, Satan's Host, Legion of Death, Carnivorous Greed
Herman's Hideaway
7 p.m.
$5 to $8

Cinco de Mayo on the Rooftop, with Funk Knuf
Element Bistro, Boulder
6 p.m.
Free

Cinco De Mayo with MartyParty
Agave, Avon
9 p.m.
$15 to $20

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >