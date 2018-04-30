Ten Cinco de Mayo Music Celebrations in Denver

Denver knows how to party on Cinco de Mayo, the day that commemorates the Mexican army's victory over the French at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. While many events celebrate Mexican culture and heritage at Mile High, there are a few concerts that put a different spin on the day. Here are a handful of Cinco de Mayo concerts and events to check out.

Cinco de Mayo Denver

Saturday, May 5, and Sunday, May 6, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.,

Free

Civic Center Park

The two-day celebration has three stages of live music and dance performances, including Fuerza de Tijuana, LaEra del Fenix, KintoSol, Roka Hueka, Mojado and more. See the full entertainment schedule here.

Cinco de Mayo at Aurora Fox

May 2, 10:30-11:15 a.m., 12 to 12:45 p.m.,

Free

The Colorado Folk Arts Council and Metropolitan State University of Denver present a Cinco de Mayo extravaganza that features Ballet Folklorico group Fiesta Colorado, under the direction of Jeanette Trujillo, Azteca dance group Huitzlipotchli, under the direction of Raul Chavez, and Colorado German dancers under the direction of Ron Gehauf.