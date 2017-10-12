Remembering John Denver: Twenty Weird Stories About the Legend

Since his death twenty years ago, John Denver has been fodder for more than a few oddball stories.

Twenty years ago today, John Denver left this earth all too soon. Whether his country-inflected songs inspire or irritate you, there is no doubt that his oeuvre defines what Colorado once was and still is (at least in the pockets that haven't been overrun by entrepreneurial techies and ugly construction).

After the songster died, he still managed to make his way into headlines, and often for bizarre reasons. Writing tales about everything John Denver, from his stolen head to his nutsack, our writers have long enjoyed chronicling the heists and antics.

To commemorate the twentieth anniversary of his passing, here are twenty of Westword's weirdest stories about John Denver.