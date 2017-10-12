 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Since his death twenty years ago, John Denver has been fodder for more than a few oddball stories.
Since his death twenty years ago, John Denver has been fodder for more than a few oddball stories.
Photo by Lindsey Bartlett

Remembering John Denver: Twenty Weird Stories About the Legend

Westword Staff | October 12, 2017 | 11:05am
AA

Twenty years ago today, John Denver left this earth all too soon. Whether his country-inflected songs inspire or irritate you, there is no doubt that his oeuvre defines what Colorado once was and still is (at least in the pockets that haven't been overrun by entrepreneurial techies and ugly construction).

After the songster died, he still managed to make his way into headlines, and often for bizarre reasons. Writing tales about everything John Denver, from his stolen head to his nutsack, our writers have long enjoyed chronicling the heists and antics.

To commemorate the twentieth anniversary of his passing, here are twenty of Westword's weirdest stories about John Denver.

John Denver
John Denver
ABC Television

John Denver Is Good for the Heart

Rolling Stone and John Denver's Nutsack

John Denver's Comeback

Some Monster Stole John Denver's Head

The Bounty on John Denver's Head Is Now a Year's Supply of Free Beer

The End of the Great John Denver Bust Heist

Photos: Ten Weirdest Pieces of John Denver Art

John Denver: Five Things You May Not Know

A Toddler Singing a John Denver Song — Adorable or Horrifying?

John Denver
John Denver
ABC Television

Sorry, John Denver: West Virginia Is Not Almost Heaven

Best New Revelation About John Denver: His FBI File

John Denver Is Commemorated With Signature Skis From Denver-Based Icelantic

The John Denver Musical A Moment in Time Is Crap — but It's Our Crap

John Denver Peak-Naming Controversy Goes National Thanks to NPR (AUDIO)

"Goodbye Again"
"Goodbye Again"
Hughes Television Network/Wikimedia

Noise Complaint for "Rocking Out" to John Denver? Makes Sense to Us

If You Listen Closely to a Rock, Does It Sound Like John Denver?

Is John Denver's "Rocky Mountain High" About Marijuana, or Is It a Big Myth-Understanding?

Pretty Lights Gives John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads" a Sonic Makeover

Photos: Tour John Denver's Former Estate in Aspen, Which Is on Sale for $10.75 Million

John Denver Tribute: John Hickenlooper, Bill Vidal Politely Don't Say His Songs Suck (PHOTOS)

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >