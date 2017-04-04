Levitt Pavilion Announces First Round of Thirty Free Concerts in 2017

EXPAND Levitt Pavilion Denver opens in Ruby Hill Park in summer 2017. Courtesy of Levitt Pavilion Denver.

The underdog team at Levitt Pavilion, a new 7,500-seat venue, has announced a handful of free summer concerts showcasing local and up-and-coming acts for its first season.

“Levitt Pavilion Denver began as a dream five years ago. Since then, we’ve been working diligently to turn this dream into a reality,” says Chris Zacher, founder and executive director of the nonprofit behind Levitt Pavilion Denver, in a statement. “We’re incredibly excited to begin presenting free music to the community, ensuring access to high quality performances for people of all ages and socioeconomic backgrounds.”

The lineup includes:

July 20: Slim Cessna’s Auto Club (Rock) as part of The Colorado Music Series

July 23: The Stone Foxes (Rock/pop)

August 3: The Suffers (Soul/funk) presented as part of the Levitt National Tour

August 4: John Fullbright (Folk/Americana)

August 24: Gaby Moreno (Latin)

While the nonprofit venue is offering up many free concerts, Zacher pledges that musicians will be paid a competitive rate. In addition to free shows, Levitt will also host paid concerts for acts including UB40 and 311.

Go to Levitt Pavillion's website for more information about these concerts and the nonprofit.

