menu

Levitt Pavilion Announces First Round of Thirty Free Concerts in 2017

Nathaniel Rateliff and Others Raise $60,000 for Refugees at Benefit Concert


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Levitt Pavilion Announces First Round of Thirty Free Concerts in 2017

Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at 12:22 p.m.
By Kyle Harris
Levitt Pavilion Denver opens in Ruby Hill Park in summer 2017.EXPAND
Levitt Pavilion Denver opens in Ruby Hill Park in summer 2017.
Courtesy of Levitt Pavilion Denver.
A A

The underdog team at Levitt Pavilion, a new 7,500-seat venue, has announced a handful of free summer concerts showcasing local and up-and-coming acts for its first season.

Levitt Pavilion Denver began as a dream five years ago. Since then, we’ve been working diligently to turn this dream into a reality,” says Chris Zacher, founder and executive director of the nonprofit behind Levitt Pavilion Denver, in a statement. “We’re incredibly excited to begin presenting free music to the community, ensuring access to high quality performances for people of all ages and socioeconomic backgrounds.”

The lineup includes:

Related Stories

July 20: Slim Cessna’s Auto Club (Rock) as part of The Colorado Music Series

July 23: The Stone Foxes (Rock/pop)

August 3: The Suffers (Soul/funk) presented as part of the Levitt National Tour

August 4: John Fullbright (Folk/Americana)

August 24: Gaby Moreno (Latin)

Upcoming Events

While the nonprofit venue is offering up many free concerts, Zacher pledges that musicians will be paid a competitive rate. In addition to free shows, Levitt will also host paid concerts for acts including UB40 and 311.

Go to Levitt Pavillion's website for more information about these concerts and the nonprofit.

Kyle Harris
Kyle Harris, Westword’s Culture Editor, quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Before coming to Westword, he worked as the managing editor of The Colorado Independent. He has gardened his front yard to some neighbors’ disdain and others’ delight, played angry folk music at DIY spaces nationwide, curated a microcinema and written about everything from experimental film and polyamory to political backroom shenanigans and urban gardeners’ feuds.
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Levitt Pavilion Denver
More Info
More Info

Ruby Hill Park
Denver, CO 80223

303-578-0488

levittdenver.org

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >