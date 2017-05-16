menu

Pretty Lights Will Play the Only Colorado Venue Worthy of His Name

Pretty Lights Will Play the Only Colorado Venue Worthy of His Name

Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 2 p.m.
By Westword Staff
Pretty Lights plays Red Rocks from August 11-12.
1
Pretty Lights plays Red Rocks from August 11-12.
Brandon Marshall
A A

Red Rocks will play host to two nights of electronic music when Colorado-raised EDM producer Derek Vincent Smith, better known as Pretty Lights, brings "An Episodic Festival" to the venue.

The two nights of music will include his full band and support from G Jones, Manic Focus, SoDown and Daily Bread.

The festival takes place at Red Rocks August 11 and 12; tickets, $54.50-$60, are on sale online at Live Nation, AXS or by phone at 888-929-7849.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre
18300 W. Alameda Parkway
Morrison, CO 80465

720-865-2494

www.redrocksonline.com

Remind Me Later >