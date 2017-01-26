menu

Social Distortion, Santana and Every New Denver Concert Announcement


Queen's Playing Denver With Adam Lambert, Who Is No Freddie Mercury

Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 4 p.m.
By Kyle Harris
Lambert performing with Queen.
Lambert performing with Queen.
Neal Preston
Big news for Queen fans.The classic rock band that sang anthemic classics like "We Are the Champions" and "We Will Rock You" will be coming to the Pepsi Center on July 6.

It's not that we're not excited. We just miss Freddie Mercury.

Queen's original lead singer, who died in 1991, will be replaced by pop star Adam Lambert, who is great in his own right, but Freddie Mercury he is not.

Which is fine; we'd rather see the band play on and on and on, even after its lead man's death. Brian May's iconic guitar solos are enough.

Tickets will be available on Friday, February 3, at AltitudeTickets.com, livenation.com or by phone at 303.893.TIXS.

Kyle Harris
Kyle Harris, Westword’s Culture Editor, quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Before coming to Westword, he worked as the managing editor of The Colorado Independent. He has gardened his front yard to some neighbors’ disdain and others’ delight, played angry folk music at DIY spaces nationwide, curated a microcinema and written about everything from experimental film and polyamory to political backroom shenanigans and urban gardeners’ feuds.

Related Location

Pepsi Center
1000 Chopper Circle
Denver, CO 80204

303-405-1100

www.pepsicenter.com

