Queen's Playing Denver With Adam Lambert, Who Is No Freddie Mercury
|
Lambert performing with Queen.
Neal Preston
Big news for Queen fans.The classic rock band that sang anthemic classics like "We Are the Champions" and "We Will Rock You" will be coming to the Pepsi Center on July 6.
It's not that we're not excited. We just miss Freddie Mercury.
Queen's original lead singer, who died in 1991, will be replaced by pop star Adam Lambert, who is great in his own right, but Freddie Mercury he is not.
Which is fine; we'd rather see the band play on and on and on, even after its lead man's death. Brian May's iconic guitar solos are enough.
Tickets will be available on Friday, February 3, at AltitudeTickets.com, livenation.com or by phone at 303.893.TIXS.
Related Event
-
Thu., Jul. 6, 8:00pmTickets Queen + Adam Lambert
Pepsi Center, Denver, CO
Related Location
1000 Chopper Circle
Denver, CO 80204
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Bandwagon Magazine Battle of the Bands - Round 1 : Night 1
TicketsThu., Jan. 26, 7:00pm
-
The New York Showcase
TicketsFri., Jan. 27, 7:00pm
-
The Wailers
TicketsSun., Jan. 29, 7:00pm
-
"Hopeless Romantics"
TicketsFri., Feb. 10, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!