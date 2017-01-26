Queen's Playing Denver With Adam Lambert, Who Is No Freddie Mercury

Lambert performing with Queen. Neal Preston

Big news for Queen fans.The classic rock band that sang anthemic classics like "We Are the Champions" and "We Will Rock You" will be coming to the Pepsi Center on July 6.

It's not that we're not excited. We just miss Freddie Mercury.

Queen's original lead singer, who died in 1991, will be replaced by pop star Adam Lambert, who is great in his own right, but Freddie Mercury he is not.

Which is fine; we'd rather see the band play on and on and on, even after its lead man's death. Brian May's iconic guitar solos are enough.

Tickets will be available on Friday, February 3, at AltitudeTickets.com, livenation.com or by phone at 303.893.TIXS.