Snoop Dogg and Migos Will Smoke Up Colorado for 4/20

Snoop Dogg is bringing his fifth annual Wellness Retreat back to the Denver area.

Along for the ride are the Billboard chart topping trap artists Migos, whose album Culture III dropped in January 2018 after a stunning 2017. Also on tap: Lil Pump.

The concert will take place at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, at 5 p.m., on April 20.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, March 10, at AXS or by phone at 888-929-7849.

