Snoop Dogg's Wellness Retreat With Wiz Khalifa Will Light Up Colorado

Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 12 p.m.
By Kyle Harris
Snoop Dogg performing during his third annual Wellness Retreat at Fiddler's Green on April 20, 2016.
Miles Chrisinger
Is that a cloud of weed headed toward Colorado? Nope. It's Snoop Dogg and his caravan of hip-hop greats, bringing the annual Wellness Retreat back to the state, this time to Red Rocks.

Snoop will be sharing the stage with burning-hot rapper Wiz Khalifa, the hip-hop legends in Cypress Hill, and Berner.

The retreat will take place on Sunday, April 23, at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 3, and can be purchased online from AXS or by phone at 888-929-7849.

Kyle Harris, Westword’s Culture Editor, quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Before coming to Westword, he worked as the managing editor of The Colorado Independent. He has gardened his front yard to some neighbors’ disdain and others’ delight, played angry folk music at DIY spaces nationwide, curated a microcinema and written about everything from experimental film and polyamory to political backroom shenanigans and urban gardeners’ feuds.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre
18300 W. Alameda Parkway
Morrison, CO 80465

720-865-2494

www.redrocksonline.com

