Snoop Dogg's Wellness Retreat With Wiz Khalifa Will Light Up Colorado
|
Snoop Dogg performing during his third annual Wellness Retreat at Fiddler's Green on April 20, 2016.
Miles Chrisinger
Is that a cloud of weed headed toward Colorado? Nope. It's Snoop Dogg and his caravan of hip-hop greats, bringing the annual Wellness Retreat back to the state, this time to Red Rocks.
Snoop will be sharing the stage with burning-hot rapper Wiz Khalifa, the hip-hop legends in Cypress Hill, and Berner.
The retreat will take place on Sunday, April 23, at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 3, and can be purchased online from AXS or by phone at 888-929-7849.
