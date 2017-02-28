Snoop Dogg's Wellness Retreat With Wiz Khalifa Will Light Up Colorado

Snoop Dogg performing during his third annual Wellness Retreat at Fiddler's Green on April 20, 2016. Miles Chrisinger

Is that a cloud of weed headed toward Colorado? Nope. It's Snoop Dogg and his caravan of hip-hop greats, bringing the annual Wellness Retreat back to the state, this time to Red Rocks.

Snoop will be sharing the stage with burning-hot rapper Wiz Khalifa, the hip-hop legends in Cypress Hill, and Berner.

The retreat will take place on Sunday, April 23, at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 3, and can be purchased online from AXS or by phone at 888-929-7849.

