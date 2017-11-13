Tommy Stinson on Ditching School for Tour With the Replacements

Tommy Stinson has been busy over the last decade or so: He has played reunion shows with the Replacements, toured and recorded with Guns 'N Roses and Soul Asylum, and released both a solo album and a new Bash & Pop disc.

When he finally had some free time during the summer last year, he hit the road with Chip Roberts, his ex-wife’s uncle who's collaborated with Stinson over the last ten years and helped write material for Stinson’s 2011 solo album, One Man Mutiny and Bash & Pop’s first album in almost 25 years, Anything Could Happen, which was released earlier this year.

Stinson and Roberts call their duo Cowboys in the Campfire, and they’re touring in a car with a couple of guitars, amps and a songbook that includes some Bash & Pop material and some of Stinson’s solo material that Roberts helped write. While Stinson has played his share of stadiums and large clubs, the duo is hitting much smaller venues this time around, like Bruz Beers, in Denver, on Friday, November 17.