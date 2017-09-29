Wolves in the Throne Room on Nazis in the Black-Metal Scene

The black-metal scene in 2017 is split: On one extreme are neo-Nazis who believe that black metal connects them to the pagan religions of an Aryan motherland that never really existed; on the other are anarchist black-metal enthusiasts linked to antifa and other anti-racist groups ready to shut down neo-Nazi shows. Many black-metal bands find themselves between those two poles, without much of a political mission, just wanting to make pure dark music.

For Wolves in the Throne Room, an American black-metal band that writes ripping songs and hangs out on its farm in Olympia, Washington, the current state of black metal is depressing.

"It's really heartbreaking," says Aaron Weaver, drummer, bassist and synth player for the group, regarding the upsurge in Nazi black-metal bands and white-nationalist fans. "I don't have an answer. I don't think brawling in the streets is going to work in the long run. The Nazis I have met are broken, sad people who feel so small and weak. They are lashing out. They crave violence to fill the emptiness inside. The way I can serve justice and goodness is to make music. Wolves in the Throne Room honors the old gods and the old ways, and we love and respect all people, all cultures. It's the only way for this earth and for human beings to survive."