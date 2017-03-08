Buckley Airman Who Died Boarding at Eldora Is Latest Colorado Ski Area Fatality

A look at the Mule Shoe run at Eldora, where a 23-year-old Buckley airman died yesterday. A video and more below. YouTube

A thus-far-unidentified 23-year-old airman at Buckley Air Force Base died snowboarding at Eldora on Tuesday, March 7. His death took place the day after Tess Smith, a fifteen-year-old from Wichita, Kansas, passed away as the result of thus-far mysterious complications related to a broken leg she suffered while skiing at Breckenridge.

Depending upon whether or not Smith's death is included in the overall statistics (a matter of some debate), the airman is either the seventh or the eighth person to die at a Colorado ski area during the 2016-2017 season.

In addition to Smith, three of those who died — Kevin Pitts, Sean Haberthier and Ricardo Cohen — had been skiing at Breckenridge.

Other skiing deaths this season include San Antonio mom Kelly Huber, who fell to her death from Granby Ranch's Quick Draw Express ski lift on December 29, 2016; Alicyn Mitcham, a seventeen-year-old from Colmesneil, Texas, who died after crashing into a tree while skiing at Winter Park on February 15; and Kressyda Ming, a mother of five, whose death at Purgatory, in southwestern Colorado not far from Durango, took place on February 25.

The airman's death is the first to take place at Eldora, located in Boulder County near Nederland, since the fatal accident suffered by CU Boulder student Rob Miles on the resort's Jolly Jug run in December 2014.

Rob Miles, who died at Eldora in December 2014. Facebook

However, another serious incident involving a snowboarder at Eldora took place just over a week before the latest incident.

On February 26, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, members of the BCSO, along with folks from the Eldora Ski Patrol and American Medical Response, were called to a part of the resort known as the terrain park.

There they found a 25-year-old male who had smashed head first into the snow while using one of the park's rails. The man sustained life-threatening head injuries even though he had been wearing a helmet, and the decision was soon made to transport him by helicopter to a metro Denver hospital. That his name hasn't been publicly released means he survived.

The latest occurrence didn't end so fortunately.

At around 10:35 a.m. on the 7th, the BCSO notes in a separate news release, authorities were notified about a resort guest who'd been injured on Mule Shoe, a black-diamond run; the designation means the run should be traversed only by advanced skiers.

This video offers a look at Mule Shoe (spelled as one word in the clip's title).

Note that the sheriff's office initially described the man as a skier rather than a snowboarder.

When personnel reached the airman, he was unconscious and not breathing, and while he, too, had been wearing a helmet, he failed to respond to revival efforts.

Buckley's policy reportedly withholds identification of individuals associated with the air base who've died until 24 hours after next-of-kin notification.

In the meantime, Eldora has released the following statement about yesterday's tragic accident: "Eldora Mountain Resort is saddened to announce that there has been a guest fatality at the ski area [Tuesday]. The Eldora Ski Patrol confirms that this patient was treated with a well-coordinated medical response, including multiple agency support, starting with EMR Ski Patrol, American Medical Response and Nederland Fire Department."

