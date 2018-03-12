Recalling Gentle Giant Derek Cressey, Latest Skier to Die at Breckenridge

Reading this just hit me and made this massive tragedy too real. Derek Cressey is older than me. And growing up, looking up to guys like him, was what what young guys like me, did. He for sure made me feel like one of the crew. He was always one of the 1st to offer help when I had questions of surviving “home ownership.” He loved. He gave. His personality, like no other. His passing is crushing to so many of us. I love you DC. I know my Big Bro welcomed you home with big love. Shine on.

Derek Cressey was one of the first friends I ever had. He lived a few streets over from me, and I always thought it was so cool that he lived in a log cabin. We had so many good times running around the Hillcrest neighborhood. Though I hadn't seen him in 15+ years, I was so sad to hear of his passing. I'll always remember his huge smile, his kindness, and the positive energy he projected to everyone around him.... Rest easy, old friend.

It sucks to say this but, rip Derek Cressey... We never got to hang out much even though we always kept saying we would but, every time we saw each other we always laughed and joked no matter where it was. My thoughts and condolences go out to all his friends and family.

As I sit hear looking at the posts of a great man I have lost today, I still can’t believe you are not with us anymore. I will miss you Derek Cressey as we all will. You were a gentle giant with the patience of a school teacher! I always admired how u never let the little things get in your way. You were always smooth! And that great laugh that we all keep hearing today and tomorrow. Your family will miss you everyday. My thought and prayer to your family. Your boys will become you and carry on your name as you would love them to. I will do my best to help them through the outdoors as that is my place! Love you brother and will miss you more than most know. Fun to work with you also. Man this is so hard. Sorry you had to leave us so soon. God bless and God Speed!