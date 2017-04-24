Ed McCaffrey Drops Broncos Game Calls, AM-760 as Son Christian Awaits NFL Draft

Ed McCaffrey, flanked by Andy Lindahl and Dave Logan, is leaving his iHeartMedia gigs at KOA and AM-760. Ed McCaffrey Instagram

Former Denver Broncos great Ed McCaffrey has announced that he is leaving his gig calling Broncos games for KOA/850 AM, as well as his regular Denver Sports 760 talk show, in order to spend more time with his family, a group that includes son Christian McCaffrey, who this Thursday, April 27, will become a high pick in the NFL draft.

All good things must come to an end, I am leaving my radio show on Denver Sports 760 and my color commentary work on Broncos Radio. Thanks to iHeartMedia, KOA, Denver Sports 760 and the Denver Broncos for allowing me to call games for the Orange and Blue with Dave Logan, Andy Lindahl, and the best broadcasting team in the business. Thanks to Alan Jackson, Mike Rice and Erik Hood who did the heavy lifting on game day. Thanks again to Andy and Romi Bean for hanging out with me at recess for three hours a day. I’m going to miss you guys but I’m also looking forward to Football Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, (some Mondays and Thursdays) with Lisa and my boys. To Mr. B, #7, Joe Ellis and Broncos Country, thank you, and Go Broncos!

Thus far, Ed hasn't confirmed that his departure was timed to the impending draft of Christian, a onetime Stanford standout who's seen his draft stock rise in recent weeks. For months, Christian has been touted as the cure for what currently ails the Broncos' offense, but the odds that he'll soon be wearing the same blue-and-orange duds his dad once rocked are getting slimmer and slimmer.

At first, Christian was thought likely to be chosen late in the first round of the draft, with some prognosticators feeling that the Broncos would be overspending if they used their initial selection (the twentieth overall) on him. But after he blew minds at the NFL Combine, appraisers readjusted their thinking. Plenty of pundits now believe he could go in the top ten, possibly number eight to the Carolina Panthers — and the Broncos probably won't be willing to trade up that far to nab him.

Of late, Ed has devoted much of his Twitter feed to posts touting Christian, including the following video, which has generated some ultra-silly controversy. The clip is meant to accentuate Christian's fast feet, but it appears to have sped up, judging by the speed with which the TV in the background at the upper left flicks through images:

Christian isn't the only McCaffrey son on the sports radar. At this writing, Max McCaffrey is a member of the Green Bay Packers, Dylan McCaffrey is about to start his freshman year at the University of Michigan under the tutelage of the crazy but effective Jim Harbaugh, and Luke is turning heads at Valor Christian High School, where Christian made his bones.

After Ed's Instagram post went live, Greg Foster, program director for KOA, as well as vice president and national news/talk/sports brand coordinator for iHeartMedia's Denver branch, tweeted, "Thank you @87ed for five great years!" We've requested an interview with Foster in regard to McCaffrey's decision and what's next for the Broncos radio broadcasts and Denver Sports 760. When and if he gets back to us, we'll update this post.

