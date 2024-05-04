Reader: Free the Glizzy Gladiator!!

In a video posted by X user Tbone (@vegastbone), a man is shown being held by two uniformed police officers next to a hot dog stand complete with a smorgasbord of toppings like condiments, pickles and onions. "Someone's getting arrested for selling hotdogs, man," the videographer narrates. "Undercover, brother. This is a sting operation at game five. ... Hot dog sting operation, man."
According to the Denver Police Department, a hot dog sting operation it was not. "At approximately 10:30 p.m., plainclothes officers contacted several individuals who were on Ball Arena property," the department says. "They were advised that they were not able to continue selling food on Ball Arena property and were asked to move off of the property. Several vendors left the property except for one individual later identified as Alejandro Ramirez."
In Denver, vendors must have a peddler's license with the Department of Excise & Licenses and follow certain rules in order to legally sell food, including moving around constantly. Ramirez reportedly didn't, and he was taken to jail.
In their comments on the Westword Instagram and Westword Facebook posts of Catie Cheshire's story, most readers suggested that action didn't cut the mustard. Says Jose:
Arresting a man for making a living off of glizzys? Doesn’t Denver PD have bigger fish to fry?Responds Troy:
Well, I mean they did give him a chance to leave.Counters Josh:
Unless those glizzys had fent as a topping option, I think DPD has their priorities wrong.Adds Victor:
God bless those brave officers, streets are a lot safer thanks to them (I’m being sarcastic).Suggests Kim:
Go downtown outside the clubs at 2 a.m. on weekends. There's people selling food on every corner and they're definitely not licensed and insured.Offers Tim:
Hopefully the hotdogs weren’t $75 like in the Ball Arena.Says Jeff:
Cops must have been pissed they weren’t doughnuts.Concludes Emanuel:
Free the Glizzy Gladiator!!Where will you be watching the game tonight? Would you buy a hot dog outside Ball Arena? Inside? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].