StayStrongTaylor: Twitter Nation Backs Taylor Swift in Groping Trial

Jury selection for the Taylor Swift-DJ David Mueller trial got under way August 7 in U.S. District Court in Denver is continuing today, with national and international media operations closely monitoring developments in a story that involves dueling accounts of alleged bottom-touching prior to a June 2013 Pepsi Center concert. But this activity seems positively sluggish in comparison to the explosion of activity on Twitter, where Swift supporters are rallying under the hashtag #StayStrongTaylor.
Right now, multiple tweets backing Swift are popping up every minute from the United States and plenty of foreign countries. For example, the pro-Taylor contingent in Poland seems particularly strong and vocal. Some of the messages are confined to text and emojis, but others boast single images, collages or GIFs of Swift, supplemented with praise for her very public stand, as well as her promise to donate any money she might receive as a result of the proceedings to organizations that fight sexual assault.
As you can see by the collection of recent missives below, Mueller is the equivalent of He Who Cannot Be Named in these tweets. Meanwhile, Swift is being backed by fans of every stripe. One tweet comes from a group devoted to Harry Styles, the former One Direction member who was once romantically involved with the singer.
Here's a #StayStrongTaylor sampling, starting with a T.S. ribbon that's currently ubiquitous among Swift's backers.
#StayStrongTaylor justice will be served— Sreeparna G #SHQUAD (@Biggest_Filaner) August 8, 2017
Sending love and hugs @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/wtVq5eXZEl
@cherlenerose
to all those fuckers who dares to try and put the blame on taylor: #StayStrongTaylor
ayo? @chagsub
i was a swiftie since 2012 so this really breaks my heart...i really hope she's doing good now and that ass goes to jail #StayStrongTaylor
Brewgan? @Brewgan
I'm not a pop music fan, but I am entirely sick of women being punished for refusing to be groped. BELIEVE WOMEN! #StayStrongTaylor
hood girl? @Alba_Sunshiner
We'll always be here for you. You'll get through this, you're strong, we love you @taylorswift13 #StayStrongTaylor
@taylorswift13 I wish I could give you a hug that lasts forever & tell you how brave & strong you are today & EVERYDAY! #staystrongtaylor pic.twitter.com/BNGfwZahHx— Melissa s TS & KB (@Melissamy108) August 8, 2017
TaylorSwiftOwnsMyAss? @tayswifteen_
but you had to know,that it was who felt nothing but happiness,pride and love at that moment. #staystrongtaylor #staystrongtaylorswift
sophy? @lmaosophy
#StayStrongTaylor nobody deserves to be sexually assauted !
#WeLoveYouTaylor <3
Whitney? @WhitTay13
@taylorswift13 Thinking about you today and sending extra love and support. Proud of you babe! #IStandWithTaylor #StayStrongTaylor
Ramya varshini? @03_ramya
@taylorswift13 u were there for us before ! We are there for u now!!And we will be there for u always!! Love u Tay !! #staystrongtaylor
but you had to know,that it was who felt nothing but happiness,pride and love at that moment. #staystrongtaylor #staystrongtaylorswift pic.twitter.com/Q97zDGodRm— TaylorSwiftOwnsMyAss (@tayswifteen_) August 8, 2017
Back To You? @hejka_styles69
DARLING, JUST HOLD ON! @taylorswift13 #StayStrongTaylor
djooo? @horandefensivo
it is a big deal #StayStrongTaylor
Greg Llaneta? @gregllaneta
Sending my love and support to @taylorswift13 for the trial she's going through. I got your back forever and always! #StayStrongTaylor
Cass,,? @legitimatelycth
#StayStrongTaylor I'm not apart of her fandom nor am I a fan, but sexual assault is a serious matter and nobody deserves to go thru it.
Directioners are here to support Taylor Swift. No woman should be treated like this and needs to stop. #StayStrongTaylor pic.twitter.com/xrYLbE1Otg— Harry Styles (@ltsHarry_Styles) August 7, 2017
em loves harry? @ThisLove4Tay_
Replying to @TSNewsPA
She is so generous and kind and she fills my life with happiness and positivity. #StayStrongTaylor
@trisbangbws
we can get through this #StayStrongTaylor
seven? @sevenlittle0712
#taylorswifttrial She is not only fighting for herself,but for all women.#StayStrongTaylor #WeLoveYouTaylor
Juxtjn lam? @Juxtjnlam
Respect this woman #StayStrongTaylor
julie loves taylor?
@taylorswift13 you'll never know how much i love you but you mean everything to me #StayStrongTaylor
