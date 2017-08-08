 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Taylor Swift, as seen in one of the many GIFs shared under the #StayStrongTaylor hashtag.
Taylor Swift, as seen in one of the many GIFs shared under the #StayStrongTaylor hashtag.
@karolsevillapl

#StayStrongTaylor: Twitter Nation Backs Taylor Swift in Groping Trial

Michael Roberts | August 8, 2017 | 9:50am
AA

Jury selection for the Taylor Swift-DJ David Mueller trial got under way August 7 in U.S. District Court in Denver is continuing today, with national and international media operations closely monitoring developments in a story that involves dueling accounts of alleged bottom-touching prior to a June 2013 Pepsi Center concert. But this activity seems positively sluggish in comparison to the explosion of activity on Twitter, where Swift supporters are rallying under the hashtag #StayStrongTaylor.

Right now, multiple tweets backing Swift are popping up every minute from the United States and plenty of foreign countries. For example, the pro-Taylor contingent in Poland seems particularly strong and vocal. Some of the messages are confined to text and emojis, but others boast single images, collages or GIFs of Swift, supplemented with praise for her very public stand, as well as her promise to donate any money she might receive as a result of the proceedings to organizations that fight sexual assault.

Related Stories

As you can see by the collection of recent missives below, Mueller is the equivalent of He Who Cannot Be Named in these tweets. Meanwhile, Swift is being backed by fans of every stripe. One tweet comes from a group devoted to Harry Styles, the former One Direction member who was once romantically involved with the singer.

Here's a #StayStrongTaylor sampling, starting with a T.S. ribbon that's currently ubiquitous among Swift's backers.

@cherlenerose
to all those fuckers who dares to try and put the blame on taylor: #StayStrongTaylor

ayo? @chagsub
i was a swiftie since 2012 so this really breaks my heart...i really hope she's doing good now and that ass goes to jail #StayStrongTaylor

Brewgan? @Brewgan
I'm not a pop music fan, but I am entirely sick of women being punished for refusing to be groped. BELIEVE WOMEN! #StayStrongTaylor

hood girl? @Alba_Sunshiner
We'll always be here for you. You'll get through this, you're strong, we love you @taylorswift13 #StayStrongTaylor

TaylorSwiftOwnsMyAss? @tayswifteen_
but you had to know,that it was who felt nothing but happiness,pride and love at that moment. #staystrongtaylor #staystrongtaylorswift

sophy? @lmaosophy
#StayStrongTaylor nobody deserves to be sexually assauted !
#WeLoveYouTaylor <3

Whitney? @WhitTay13
@taylorswift13 Thinking about you today and sending extra love and support. Proud of you babe! #IStandWithTaylor #StayStrongTaylor

Ramya varshini? @03_ramya
@taylorswift13 u were there for us before ! We are there for u now!!And we will be there for u always!! Love u Tay !! #staystrongtaylor

Back To You? @hejka_styles69

DARLING, JUST HOLD ON! @taylorswift13 #StayStrongTaylor

djooo? @horandefensivo
it is a big deal #StayStrongTaylor

Greg Llaneta? @gregllaneta
Sending my love and support to @taylorswift13 for the trial she's going through. I got your back forever and always! #StayStrongTaylor

Cass,,? @legitimatelycth
#StayStrongTaylor I'm not apart of her fandom nor am I a fan, but sexual assault is a serious matter and nobody deserves to go thru it.

em loves harry? @ThisLove4Tay_
Replying to @TSNewsPA
She is so generous and kind and she fills my life with happiness and positivity. #StayStrongTaylor

@trisbangbws
we can get through this #StayStrongTaylor

seven? @sevenlittle0712
#taylorswifttrial She is not only fighting for herself,but for all women.#StayStrongTaylor #WeLoveYouTaylor

Juxtjn lam? @Juxtjnlam
Respect this woman #StayStrongTaylor

julie loves taylor?
@taylorswift13 you'll never know how much i love you but you mean everything to me #StayStrongTaylor

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >