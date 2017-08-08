StayStrongTaylor: Twitter Nation Backs Taylor Swift in Groping Trial

Taylor Swift, as seen in one of the many GIFs shared under the #StayStrongTaylor hashtag.

Jury selection for the Taylor Swift-DJ David Mueller trial got under way August 7 in U.S. District Court in Denver is continuing today, with national and international media operations closely monitoring developments in a story that involves dueling accounts of alleged bottom-touching prior to a June 2013 Pepsi Center concert. But this activity seems positively sluggish in comparison to the explosion of activity on Twitter, where Swift supporters are rallying under the hashtag #StayStrongTaylor.

Right now, multiple tweets backing Swift are popping up every minute from the United States and plenty of foreign countries. For example, the pro-Taylor contingent in Poland seems particularly strong and vocal. Some of the messages are confined to text and emojis, but others boast single images, collages or GIFs of Swift, supplemented with praise for her very public stand, as well as her promise to donate any money she might receive as a result of the proceedings to organizations that fight sexual assault.

As you can see by the collection of recent missives below, Mueller is the equivalent of He Who Cannot Be Named in these tweets. Meanwhile, Swift is being backed by fans of every stripe. One tweet comes from a group devoted to Harry Styles, the former One Direction member who was once romantically involved with the singer.