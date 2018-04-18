Dan Landes Selling City, O' City

Three years ago, Dan Landes sold WaterCourse Foods, the ground-breaking restaurant he founded in 1998, to Lauren Roberts, then the general manager at his second spot, City, O’ City, and her mother, Jennifer Byers. Now he's sold City, O' City to the same team, confident that they're the right people to build on top of the platform that he's spent the last twenty years creating.

After Landes moved WaterCourse, then a vegetarian restaurant (it became all-vegan a year before the sale) to 837 East 17th Avenue, he created City, O' City in WaterCourse's original home at 206 East 13th Avenue. City, O' City started as a vegetarian restaurant, too, but over the past decade it's become so much more: a Capitol Hill mainstay, a neighborhood gathering place with the most creative bathroom graffiti in town, and an arts incubator, with the second floor housing Deer Pile and a moveable feast of interesting events.

Landes is a creative guy, too. An author, he founded Suspect Press, a Denver-based literature company; he also runs Osa Mariposa, a vegetarian hostel in Puerto Escondido, Mexico. And that's where his next chapter is going to begin.