Fire Closes Masterpiece Kitchen in Lowry

Monday, April 3, 2017 at 10:55 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Masterpiece Kitchen is closed after a kitchen fire.
Masterpiece Kitchen is closed after a kitchen fire.
Danielle Lirette
Just weeks after chef/restaurateur Justin Brunson unveiled a completely new menu at his Lowry eatery, Masterpiece Kitchen, the place suffered a fire on Saturday, April 1, and is now closed until repairs can be completed.

A statement from Brunson's restaurant group notes that the fire took place early in the morning, destroying an interior wall before the Denver Fire Department arrived to douse the flames. Fortunately, there were no employees inside at the time. “I am grateful that the fire did not cause any personal injuries to my staff and our guests," Brunson, who also owns Old Major and Masterpiece Deli, said in the statement. "We plan to rebuild and reopen as soon as possible and will continue to serve the Lowry community and be an important part of the upcoming dining scene in Lowry.”

In March, Brunson, co-owner Steve Allee and chef de cuisine Nohe Weir-Villatoro switched directions at Masterpiece Kitchen, replacing the diner-style menu of burgers, fries and comfort food with more sophisticated, seasonal shared plates. The restaurant is normally open for lunch and dinner as well as weekend brunch.

miles
Masterpiece Kitchen
84 Rampart Rd.
Denver, Colorado 80230

720-324-8873

masterpiecekitchen.com

