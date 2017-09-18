Four Friends Kitchen Opens Second Location on South University

Two and a half years ago, four friends living in Stapleton opened their own breakfast eatery after lamenting the dearth of options available in the neighborhood. It seems neighbors agreed about the need; their restaurant, aptly named Four Friends Kitchen, was a near-instant success, drawing residents from around northeast Denver for Southern-inspired breakfast, a mix of hearty and healthy lunch options, and a rooftop patio where adults could enjoy cocktails while the kids ate and played.

Now those four friends, Kurt and Sarah Pletcher and Genefer and Tim Thornton, are hoping to replicate the success of their first eatery with a new Four Friends Kitchen, which opened this morning at 2070 South University Boulevard. The neighborhood demographic is a little different, with college kids from the nearby University of Denver and older homes with established residents, but there are also plenty of young families within walking distance and high traffic volume at the intersection of University and East Evans Avenue.

Four Friends Kitchen is now serving breakfast and lunch at University and Evans. Mark Antonation