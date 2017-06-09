Glazed & Confuzed Opens at Stanley Marketplace, Hosts Coffee-Doughnut Workshop

EXPAND A Nutella doughnut and a Breakfast of Champions, with maple and bacon. Veronica Penney

Glazed & Confuzed has opened the doors of its new doughnut digs inside the Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street in Aurora, where it will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., only a month after leaving its original location on Leetsdale Drive. Owner Josh Schwab promises to serve his customers the same doughnuts they’ve grown to love since he started the business in 2012.

Schwab says the biggest consideration when selecting his new location was the other businesses that Stanley Marketplace has attracted, including the Denver Biscuit Co., Comida and Rosenberg’s Bagels & Delicatessen. “Those are just really good names to be associated with, and I knew they would bring their own crowd,” says Schwab. “It’s a way for me to introduce my doughnuts to a crowd that probably hasn’t seen them before.”

In the coming months, Schwab plans to add savory doughnuts, light breakfast items and lunch options to the menu, along with a goal of bringing back the cronut.

Once things settle down at the Stanley, Schwab plans to resume selling his doughnuts at local farmers’ markets, as well. In the meantime, Denver’s doughnut enthusiasts will delight in hearing that Glazed & Confuzed will make an appearance at the Burger Battle and other upcoming events at the Stanley.

Despite a frenzied opening weekend, Schwab is already committed to spreading the good doughnut word throughout Denver. On Saturday, June 10, G & C will team up with Copper Door Roasters to put a refined spin on the timeless coffee-and-doughnuts combination. The Doughnut and Coffee Pairing workshop, which sold out in advance of the event, will start at 11 a.m. at Copper Door’s cafe at 932 Jersey Street.

