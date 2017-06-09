menu

Glazed & Confuzed Opens at Stanley Marketplace, Hosts Coffee-Doughnut Workshop

The Six Tastiest Events on This Weekend's Culinary Calendar


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Glazed & Confuzed Opens at Stanley Marketplace, Hosts Coffee-Doughnut Workshop

Friday, June 9, 2017 at 6:55 a.m.
By Veronica Penney
A Nutella doughnut and a Breakfast of Champions, with maple and bacon.EXPAND
A Nutella doughnut and a Breakfast of Champions, with maple and bacon.
Veronica Penney
A A

Glazed & Confuzed has opened the doors of its new doughnut digs inside the Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street in Aurora, where it will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., only a month after leaving its original location on Leetsdale Drive. Owner Josh Schwab promises to serve his customers the same doughnuts they’ve grown to love since he started the business in 2012.

Related Stories

Schwab says the biggest consideration when selecting his new location was the other businesses that Stanley Marketplace has attracted, including the Denver Biscuit Co., Comida and Rosenberg’s Bagels & Delicatessen. “Those are just really good names to be associated with, and I knew they would bring their own crowd,” says Schwab. “It’s a way for me to introduce my doughnuts to a crowd that probably hasn’t seen them before.”

In the coming months, Schwab plans to add savory doughnuts, light breakfast items and lunch options to the menu, along with a goal of bringing back the cronut.

Once things settle down at the Stanley, Schwab plans to resume selling his doughnuts at local farmers’ markets, as well. In the meantime, Denver’s doughnut enthusiasts will delight in hearing that Glazed & Confuzed will make an appearance at the Burger Battle and other upcoming events at the Stanley.

Despite a frenzied opening weekend, Schwab is already committed to spreading the good doughnut word throughout Denver. On Saturday, June 10, G & C will team up with Copper Door Roasters to put a refined spin on the timeless coffee-and-doughnuts combination. The Doughnut and Coffee Pairing workshop, which sold out in advance of the event, will start at 11 a.m. at Copper Door’s cafe at 932 Jersey Street.

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Glazed and Confuzed
More Info
More Info

2501 Dallas St.
Aurora, Colorado 80010

303-369-0919

www.gcdonuts.com

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >