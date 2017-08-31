DIY Takeout: Making Chipotle at Home Can Be Done

Chipotle has made a roaring comeback in the past few months after its unfortunate E. coli outbreaks a few years ago. I never really had much doubt that they would be back on the Mexican fast-casual scene. After all, the company makes good food for a reasonable price and uses good ingredients.
But is it possible to get close to Chipotle's flavors and burrito fillings when cooking at home?
It turns out that Chipotle might be one of the easier DIY Takeouts, just because the recipes start with natural stuff. There's not a lot of filler or weird ingredients. You can find everything you need at your standard grocery store, and in about thirty minutes have all the fillings you need to make burritos at home that taste pretty much identical to what you'll find at your nearest Chipotle (which is probably about the same distance as your nearest grocery store).
Keep reading for the full recipe — and watch out for that all-sour-cream bite!
|
This is what a Chipotle-style burrito looks like when made at home.
Nick Evans
Chipotle-Style Chicken Burritos
Makes 6 Large Burritos
Total Time: 30 minutes (plus a 30-minute marinade time)
2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts
Copycat Chipotle Chicken Marinade
2 tablespoons adobo sauce from a can of chipotle chiles
1 teaspoon cumin
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1 teaspoon chili powder
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 lime, juice only
1 tablespoon olive oil
Cilantro Rice
3 cups cooked long grain white rice
1/2 lime, juice only
1 tablespoon minced cilantro
Pinch of salt
Corn Salsa
1 ear sweet corn
1/4 cup diced red onion
1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and minced
1 tablespoon cilantro
Pinch of salt
Other Burrito Fixings:
Extra large tortillas
Pico de gallo salsa
Guacamole
Shredded lettuce
Grated cheese
Sour cream
Directions:
For chicken:
1. Butterfly the chicken breasts lengthwise so they aren't as thick, then coat each piece in the marinade mixture. Let marinate in the fridge for at least 30 minutes.
2. Grill chicken or cook in a large cast-iron skillet or pan over medium-high heat until chicken is cooked through, 5 to 6 minutes per side. Remove chicken, let rest briefly and then chop into small cubes for burritos.
For Rice:
1. Cook the rice according to package instructions. Long grain white rice works best. When cooked and slightly cooled, add lime juice, cilantro and a pinch of salt. Stir together.
For Salsa:
1. Microwave an ear of corn in the husk for 2 minutes. Then remove the husk and cut the kernels off the cob. Stir together with other salsa ingredients.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Make a burrito by laying out a large tortilla (you probably don't have one of those fancy steamers like at Chipotle, but a warm tortilla is easier to work with). Add about 1/3 to 1/2 cup of cilantro rice, followed by 4 to 6 ounces of chicken, a few spoonfuls of the corn salsa, and all the other toppings you like. Personally, I always go with pico de gallo, guacamole, shredded lettuce, cheese, sour cream and a few dashes of hot sauce.
Wrap up your burrito tightly in foil to keep it warm (and to make it look like the real deal). Cut it in half if you want or just bite into it!
Have an idea for a dish to re-create for DIY Takeout? Leave a comment or e-mail cafe@westword.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!