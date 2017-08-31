DIY Takeout: Making Chipotle at Home Can Be Done

Chipotle has made a roaring comeback in the past few months after its unfortunate E. coli outbreaks a few years ago. I never really had much doubt that they would be back on the Mexican fast-casual scene. After all, the company makes good food for a reasonable price and uses good ingredients.

But is it possible to get close to Chipotle's flavors and burrito fillings when cooking at home?

It turns out that Chipotle might be one of the easier DIY Takeouts, just because the recipes start with natural stuff. There's not a lot of filler or weird ingredients. You can find everything you need at your standard grocery store, and in about thirty minutes have all the fillings you need to make burritos at home that taste pretty much identical to what you'll find at your nearest Chipotle (which is probably about the same distance as your nearest grocery store).