Le Méridien Hotel Will Satisfy Your Eclair and Cocktail Cravings

Generally presented as a decadent dessert or a sugary treat with coffee, the éclair goes savory, sweet and multi-textured with Le Méridien's LM Éclair program. Executive chef Tobias Burkhalter, who oversees all on-site kitchen operations at the new downtown hotel at 1475 California Street, in addition to the hotel’s full-service restaurant, Corrine, developed a fun éclair flight with some distinct Denver flavor.

Burkhalter has more than twenty years of combined culinary experience in Switzerland and Colorado and offers a discerning European influence at Le Méridien. “To me, the éclair is the perfect pastry,” the chef explains. “From its 1800s French roots, the history and execution of a perfect éclair has the level of chic sophistication that you don’t often find in American markets.”

Burkhalter and his team use French finesse as the backbone, then weave in local ingredients infused with playful ideas. The international hotel chain's LM Éclair Diaries program was launched in 2014 in partnership with celebrity pastry chef Johnny Iuzzini (who has since been accused of sexual misconduct by several of his former employees). After distinctive creations cropped up at Le Méridien hotels everywhere from Mexico City to Bangkok, the desserts have come to Denver. The Hatch green chile éclair is Burkhalter's personal nod to Denver. However, along with this signature treat, guests and locals alike are invited to indulge in a full trio — with a few boozy pairings.