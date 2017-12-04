 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
A motorist attempted to turn Pino's Place into a drive-through restaurant last month.EXPAND
A motorist attempted to turn Pino's Place into a drive-through restaurant last month.
Courtesy Justin Palmer

Pino's Place Reopens After Car Crashes Through Restaurant Wall

Westword Staff | December 4, 2017 | 8:15am
AA

Chef Pino Saverino remodeled his Italian restaurant, Pino's Place (1400 East Hampden Avenue in Cherry Hill Village), just over a year ago, but in mid-October an allegedly drunk driver tried to do a little extra renovation. A minivan jumped the curb and punched a hole in the exterior wall of the restaurant, forcing Pino's to close for several weeks until repairs could be completed.

Chef Pino Saverino takes a look at the new rear wall of his restaurant.EXPAND
Chef Pino Saverino takes a look at the new rear wall of his restaurant.
Courtesy Justin Palmer

Justin Palmer, a manager at the restaurant, which has been serving Cherry Hills Village and Englewood since 2011, says Pino's is open again — and has used the opportunity to add new menu items, wines and happy-hour specials. So regulars can stop back in for their favorite pizza, calzone or pasta dish, or try out the ravioli di zucca and papardelle carbonara.

Pino's originally planned to open just a few days after the accident, but the damage was more extensive than it first appeared. In addition to rebuilding the rear wall of the restaurant, the kitchen, freezer and bathrooms also needed repairs.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >