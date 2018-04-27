Mister Tuna's New Chef Unveils Spring Menu

Chef Tristen Epps wants to change the way we view comfort food. Epps moved to Denver from Brooklyn earlier this year to take the executive chef job at Mister Tuna (3033 Brighton Boulevard), where he just rolled out a new spring menu. A glance through the list reveals unusual ingredients — sambal pickled radish, zhug (the Yemeni equivalent of chimichurri), octopus paired with merguez sausage — that hardly seem the stuff of childhood memories.

But a bite of hamachi crudo from a plate the chef is planning to roll out for a nightly special elicits an immediate response: "Peanut butter and jelly!"

That may seem like a goofy flavor combo to pick up from a plate of raw fish, but the sprinkling of crushed peanuts and the segments of pickled green strawberries nestled up against the hamachi are an intentional choice by Epps. The taste memory is augmented by a smear of strawberry gochujang romesco sauce, furthering the subtle berry-nut-salt notes. "That's the seasoning you can't buy: nostalgia," he explains.