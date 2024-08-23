 Denver Lakeside Amusement Park Summer Scream Has Winona Ryder Twist | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Photos: Lakeside Amusement Park Hosts Summer Scream With a Winona Ryder Twist

Lakeside Amusement Park hosted its annual Summer Scream event on August 22.
August 23, 2024
Event attendees enjoyed free amusement park rides all night long.
Event attendees enjoyed free amusement park rides all night long. Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our summer membership campaign, and we have until August 25 to raise $14,500. Your contributions are an investment in our election coverage – they help sustain our newsroom, help us plan, and could lead to an increase in freelance writers or photographers. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

Progress to goal
$14,500
$14,325
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Denver Film took over Lakeside Amusement Park on August 22 for its annual Summer Scream festivities. This year, the theme was tailored to Winona Ryder fans, and attendees enjoyed Beetlejuice- and Stranger Things-themed installations, rides, costumes and revelry at the family-owned amusement park, which is celebrating its 116th year this summer. Denver's legendary masked drum troupe itchy-O was also on hand for the affair.

See photos from Summer Scream below:
click to enlarge People attending Summer Scream at Lakeside Amusement Park
Summer Scream included Beetlejuice references and characters from the 1980s hit movie.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge People attending Summer Scream at Lakeside Amusement Park
Event-goers walk through the Beetlejuice art installation.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge People attending Summer Scream at Lakeside Amusement Park
Free rides were available for all!
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
A couple plays cornhole at Summer Scream.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
A group of friends pose for a wacky photo.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Summer Scream also included wrestling.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Summer Scream attendees line up to start bumper car racing.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge People attending Summer Scream at Lakeside Amusement Park
Summer Scream included Stranger Things art installations.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Summer Scream attendees enjoyed an open bar and Winona Ryder-themed cocktails.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge People attending Summer Scream at Lakeside Amusement Park
One fan dressed up as Eleven from the popular Netflix original series Stranger Things.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge People attending Summer Scream at Lakeside Amusement Park
A couple enjoys a ride at Lakeside Amusement Park.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge People attending Summer Scream at Lakeside Amusement Park
Summer Scream attendees line up to ride the Tilt-a-Whirl.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge People attending Summer Scream at Lakeside Amusement Park
Summer Scream attendees line up to ride the Tilt-a-Whirl.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge People attending Summer Scream at Lakeside Amusement Park
Summer Scream attendees enjoy the Scrambler.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge People attending Summer Scream at Lakeside Amusement Park
The Merry Go Round at Lakeside Amusement Park.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
A couple takes a selfie while on the Merry Go Round at Summer Scream.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Denver Film's Summer Scream is an annual event at Lakeside Amusement Park that offers free rides and an open bar.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Attendees line up outside the Auto Skooter.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Itchy-O is a 57-member avant-garde music performance group.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Itchy-O is known for its immersive performances.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge People attending Summer Scream at Lakeside Amusement Park
Event attendees enjoyed free amusement park rides all night long.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Itchy-o performed throughout Lakeside Amusement Park all night long.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Summer Scream attendees pose for a group photo at the Beetlejuice art installation.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Attendees line up for Skoota Boats at Lakeside Amusement Park
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
A group of attendees pose for a photo outside the Matterhorn.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Summer Scream attendees enjoying ice cream outside of the food court at Lakeside Amusement Park
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Attendees line up outside the College Inn at Lakeside Amusement Park for a snack.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
A couple enjoys an amusement park ride at Summer Scream.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
Find more events on our calendar.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Free Things to Do in Denver (and Beyond) This Weekend

Events

Free Things to Do in Denver (and Beyond) This Weekend

By Westword Staff
Find Your Fancy This Weekend at Denver Art Galleries and Markets

Art Attack

Find Your Fancy This Weekend at Denver Art Galleries and Markets

By Susan Froyd
Four Years After Her Murder, Isabella Joy Thallas Is Being Honored on the Runway

Fashion

Four Years After Her Murder, Isabella Joy Thallas Is Being Honored on the Runway

By Kastle Waserman
Black Kraken Tattoo Studio Seeks Support After Second Rooftop Break-in

Business

Black Kraken Tattoo Studio Seeks Support After Second Rooftop Break-in

By John Flathman
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation