Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

It's a big week in Denver, with events marking International Women's Day (tonight's Women+Film Festival Kickoff is sold out) as well as the first St. Patrick's Day Parade in downtown Denver in two years.
Keep reading for ten of the best free events in town this week, both in person and online:
William Corey’s Zen Gardens: Virtual Discussion with Reimi Adachi Corey
Monday, March 7, 4:30 p.m., online
Join Shanna Shelby, Denver Arts & Venues, and Reimi Adachi Corey, wife of the late William Corey, in a discussion of Zen Gardens From Kyoto to Denver: The Photography of William Corey and Scott Dressel-Martin." Reimi will discuss William's inspiration and photographic methods, as well as share the stories behind the photographs chosen for the exhibition now at the McNichols Building, 144 West Colfax Avenue. You can see the exhibit for free daily from 8 a.m. to 5 pm.; the online discussion is free, too. Find out more here.
Debate: Are Reparations Key to Achieving Racial Reconciliation?
Monday, March 7, 7 to 9 p.m
Colorado Christian University Anschutz Great Hall, 8787 West Alameda Avenue, Lakewood, and online
The Centennial Institute and the Intercollegiate Studies Institute will examine the question of reparation policies in relation to racial reconciliation in the U.S. The debate will be moderated by Mikayle Scheffel, instructor of communication and head coach of the speech and debate team at Colorado Christian University. It's free whether you attend in person or online; find out more here.
Digital Earth Academy: World of Extremes
Tuesday, March 8, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., online
Towering peaks, deep trenches, scorching heat and pools of acid — these are just a few features that make Earth an extraordinary place. Visit the most extreme parts of our planet, including places so harsh that life seems miraculous and spots that humans can’t easily reach, through this digital program hosted by the Denver Museum of Nature & Science. Recommended for grades 8-12 but open to all; find out more here.
Colorado’s Rosie the Riveter
Tuesday, March 8, 1 to 2 p.m., online
Rosie the Riveter remains an indelible symbol for the women in the States during WWII, many of whom took up the slack in the factories as men left to fight overseas. She was a public relations campaign with a “We Can Do It” message, who glorified the housewives who rolled up their sleeves to make bullets and airplane parts. Rosie is Chautauqua interpreter Gail Beaton’s specialty, but with a twist: She singles out such real-life Colorado Rosies as Gail Murphy, a bullet-case maker at the Denver Ordnance Plant, as part of the Colorado Humanities Speakers Bureau series, which will stream the show free, via Zoom. Learn more and register here for the link.
“68 Voces, 68 Corazones"
Wednesday, March 9, 7 p.m., online
"68 Voces, 68 Corazones" is an animated series of Indigenous stories, each narrated in its original language; it's designed to promote pride, respect and use of the Indigenous languages of Mexico. Upon completion, the project will include an animation for each of the 68 language families in Mexico. This Denver Museum of Nature & Science program will screen the nineteen most recent animations; following the films, producer Gabriela Badillo will join the event for a live discussion. The Consulate General of Mexico in Denver will provide opening remarks. Find out more here.
A Conversation With NoViolet Bulawayo
Thursday, March 10, 6 p.m., via livestream
Zimbabwean author NoViolet Bulawayo borrows a trope from George Orwell by injecting sentient animals into the action in her new post-colonial political novel, Glory. Inspired by Robert Mugabe, the liberator-turned-tyrant ruler of Zimbabwe who was deposed in 2017, Glory’s tyrant is Old Horse, the leader of the African nation of Jidada; his animal-world subjects, in particular the women, slowly deconstruct his regime. Tattered Cover presents Bulawayo in a virtual conversation with fellow author Megha Majumdar; the livestream is free, or opt to pay $30 for the book online (advance registration is required for both at Eventbrite).
Denver St. Patrick's Day Parade
Saturday, March 12, 9:30 a.m.
Depart from 19th and Wynkoop streets
The Denver St. Patrick's Day Parade is back! This is the sixtieth celebration of the tradition, and it promises to be a big one. After staging at Coors Field, the parade will follow Wynkoop Street to Union Station, then turn and head along 17th Street. It's free to watch, and there should be plenty to see; find out more here.
Cravt Pop-Up: Herbalist Erebus Soteria
Saturday, March 12, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Ritualcravt, 7700 West 44th Avenue, Wheat Ridge
Owned by tattoo artist Missy Rhysing, RitualCravt is where you go for spiritual talismans, apothecary items and witchy oddities you won’t find anywhere else. The store’s continuing series of Cravt pop-ups bolsters those basics by bringing in vendors to demonstrate and peddle wares that fit the profile, including guest Nicole Belvill of Erebus Soteria, who is bringing a spread of plant-infused devotional oils, tinctures, teas, salves and oxymels. Get more info here.
Olde Town Arvada St. Patrick's Day Festival 2022
Saturday, March 12, noon to 6 p.m.
Olde Town Arvada, 7503 Grandview Avenue, Arvada
It’s been two years since Celtic ditties rang out in the streets of Olde Town Arvada, so the retail district will be working twice as hard to make the Olde Town Arvada St. Patrick's Day Festival 2022 memorable. Live music on two stages, vendors, kids’ activities and libations for adults will provide the fun, while the rest of Olde Town — the restaurants and shops — will be open for browsing and dining. It’s free for all, and don’t forget to wear something green. Find details here.
Bridal Show/Open House at Lily Farm Fresh Event Center
Sunday, March 13, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lily Farm, 1833 Colorado Road 53, Keenesburg
Lily Farm, which produces fresh, organic beauty products, also has an event center that will be throwing an open house this weekend. Even if you haven't set a date for your nuptials (or don't even have a prospective spouse), you'll enjoy this day down on the farm. Find out more here.
Do you know of a great free event in town? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to [email protected]