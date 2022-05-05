Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

This is a big weekend in Denver, with Cinco de Mayo followed by First Friday, the Kentucky Derby, Mother's Day...and more Cinco de Mayo! Governor Jared Polis has also declared May 6-8 Celebrate Colorado Days, with free events and deals across the state (find the full lineup for Celebrate Colorado here).
Don't miss our list of fifteen free things to do, and our guide to First Friday and related events. Now keep reading for ten more things to do this weekend, all worth the price of admission.
Cinco de Mayo Festival Kick-Off Party
Thursday, May 5, 4 to 11 p.m.
Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place
Denver's big Cinco de Mayo Festival will fill Civic Center Park on May 7-8, but the party will kick off officially today at Number Thirty Eight, with live performances from 4 to 11 p.m. The lineup: Voz de la Clave at 4 p.m.; 2MX2 (Elegantè) and Lolita (Toda Mi Gente) at 4:30 p.m.; Verena Fuentes and spoken-word artist and Poet Laureate of Colorado Bobby LeFebre, Voz, 2MX2 and Lolita at 5 p.m.; Los Mocochetes at 6 p.m.; and Son Tres starting at 7:15 p.m. Cover is $10, and all proceeds will go to the NEWSED Community Development Foundation, which puts on the annual Cinco de Mayo festival. Find out more here.
Denver UkeFest
Thursday, May 5, Friday, May 6, and Saturday, May 7, hours vary
Swallow Hill Music, 71 East Yale Avenue
How does a tiny, four-stringed instrument earn a three-day immersion? True fans of the Hawaiian ukulele can answer that question in their sleep; they hope to be buried clutching one of the instruments in their cold, dead hands. Swallow Hill, understanding this kind of obsession, annually programs an opening-night jam, a couple of evening concerts with ukulele stars like Kris Fuchigami, Danielle Ate the Sandwich, Del Ray and the Birdwatchers, and a full Saturday of workshops and master classes. And guess who flocks there every year? Visit Swallow Hill online for a rundown of events; purchase tickets at Eventbrite.
Cirque Noir
Thursday, May 5, 7 p.m.
Clocktower Cabaret, 1601 Arapahoe Street
The clever performers of Denver’s Circus Foundry can swing from the ceiling, turn cartwheels, juggle, vamp and clown around, and that’s exactly what they’ll be doing as Cirque Noir, all while telling a shady story about creatures caught up in the urban after-hours nightlife, circa the ’40s. The 21+ stage show will visit the posh Clocktower for three performances on Thursdays in May; find tickets, $37, here.
Colorado Chocolate Festival
Friday, May 6, 4 to 9 p.m., and Saturday, May 7, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Crowne Plaza DIA Convention Center, 15500 East 40th Avenue
Hot chocolate! The Colorado Chocolate Festival is back at a new location with loads of lovely deliciousness from the best local chocolate makers and vendors, along with Chris Parente, Miss Babette Bon Bon and Chocolatina the Pie Queen. Swoon. On top of these main reasons for attending the fest, there will also be eating contests, demonstrations, games and other novelty events to keep everyone entertained during much-needed breaks from chocolate. Admission is $10 at the door (free for children twelve and under); tasting tickets go for $10/dozen. VIP and tickets to participate in chocolate judging are sold out. Find more info here.
Dan Savage’s 2022 HUMP! Film Festival
Friday, May 6, 7 and 9:30 p.m.
Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue
Dan Savage’s 2022 HUMP! Film Festival, created by everyone's favorite sex-advice columnist, is making the rounds again, bringing an all-new series of short erotic films made by ordinary but kinky folks, just like you and me, to the Oriental Theater. The idea? The true-life vision of the physical life offered in these clips somehow creates bonds (or perhaps bondage?) among the anonymous crowds watching together, whether they are laughing out loud, shrinking in horror or just getting off. Learn more and get tickets, $20, here.
Cleo Parker Robinson Dance: Equinox
Friday, May 5, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 7, 6:30 p.m. (pre-performance cocktail reception); Sunday, May 8, 2 p.m.
Cleo Parker Robinson, 119 Park Avenue West
A month after the death of Tom Robinson, Cleo Parker Robinson Dance returns to the stage with its spring show, which starts with a processional performance. That will be followed by two world-premiere collaborations: "ForFourIn6," created by San Francisco choreographer Robert Moses, and "Ethos," choreographed by Winifred R. Harris, CPRD associate artistic director, in collaboration with Durango-based Diné/Navajo poet Esther Belin’s poetry/spoken-word performance. The evening also includes an a cappella tribute to Tom Robinson by Grammy Award-winning Denver jazz artist Dianne Reeves, and poetry/spoken word by Schyleen Qualls, CPRD co-founder. And there's more! Prices range from $35 to $75; find out more here.
Do you know of a great event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the weekend; send information to [email protected]