Five Things to Do for Free This Weekend

Colorado's on the move this weekend! The Colorado Classic is now under way, with rides in the mountains before the event moves into Denver on August 25 for Open Streets, a series of family-friendly events that ends with the last pro women's race. At the same time, a special celebration of cruising culture will get rolling on Federal Boulevard. Keep reading for five free ways to enjoy the city this weekend.

House Hacking 101: Move Out of Your Mom's Basement

6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 22

Atlas Real Estate Group

Free

Atlas Real Estate Group is hosting several free seminars over the next few weeks at its Denver office at 2345 Seventh Street, including this one in which Mike Hills, executive VP of Investments, will share his story about building real, sustainable wealth through house hacking. Lenders will be on hand to discuss specific financing options and the various programs designed to help you get started. Learn more here.

Movement Climbing + Fitness RiNo

Global Climbing Day

Saturday, August 24, 9 a.m. to noon, noon to 3 p.m.

Movement Climbing + Fitness

Multiple metro locations

Free

August 24 is Global Climbing Day, and gyms around the world are getting in on the action, including three in metro Denver. All three Movement Climbing + Fitness gyms in the area will offer free climbing: from noon to 3 p.m. at the Boulder location, and from 9 a.m. to noon in Baker and RiNo. The RiNo gym will also host a Citizens' Bouldering Competition, with new routes and prizes, and everyone will get a $5 drink coupon to redeem after noon next door at Improper City. Visit the National Climbing page on the North Face website for a complete list of places hosting events to honor the sport of climbing.

Doggy Fashion Show

Saturday, August 24, noon to 5 p.m.

Illegal Pete's DTC

Free

Head for the patio at the Illegal Pete's in the Denver Tech Center, where the restaurant is pairing with the Humane Society of the South Platte Valley and Dogfish Head Brewery at a dog fashion show. Dress your pooch in his or her finest; the best-dressed dogs will win prizes for their owners from Dogfish Head, which will be offering humans $1 off of Slightly Mighty Lo-Cal IPA all month. HSSPV will have adoptable dogs on the patio from 2 to 4 p.m., too. And from noon to 5 p.m., 50 percent of all sales will be donated to HSSPV. Find out more on Facebook.

Dress Drive

Saturday, August 24, and Sunday, August 25, 4 to 7 p.m.

Broadway Market

Free

The nonprofit Bella Boutique Denver wants to be sure any teenager can get a dress for a school dance, regardless of socioeconomic status; volunteer stylists help girls find free gowns, shoes and accessories. But after a busy prom season that helped 450 students, Bella Boutique needs to restock. It will be at Broadway Market, 950 Broadway, to collect formalwear and accessories this weekend. Let's get this party started! For more information about the drive, visit the Facebook event page.

EXPAND Brandon Marshall

La Raza & Barnum Park Day: A Cruise Down Fedz

Sunday, August 25, noon to 5 p.m.

Federal Boulevard

Free

On August 19, Denver City Council proclaimed August 25 "Cruise Down Fedz Day." Help reclaim Denver’s longtime tradition of lowriding, Chicano culture and cruising culture in general. Gather at La Raza Park, 1501 West First Avenue, for a prayer to the Four Directions by Danza Azteca; the cruise will head to Barnum Park, 360 Hooker, at 2 p.m. for a celebration with tacos, elotes and paletas available for purchase. At 4 p.m., there will be a community presentation on the past, present and future of cruising culture. Find out more on the Facebook page.

