Ten Places to Trick-or-Treat Indoors This Halloween

The weather outside is frightful, and not in a spooky Halloween way. October 31 has a projected low temperature of around 26 degrees, meaning a lot of frozen fingers and toes for those who want to beg for candy door-to-door. If you and your little ones don't want to brave the frosty night for a few tiny bags of M&Ms and miniature candy bars, head to one of these ten indoor spots for festive fun. Whatever you do, stay warm!

Denver Firefighters Museum

Wednesday, October 30, 5 to 8 p.m.

1326 Tremont Place

303-892-1436

It's a day early, but for those who want to get a head start on trick-or-treating, go to the Denver Firefighters Museum from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30. This event includes kid-friendly activities with a spooky spin. Dress up and explore Old Station One on a candy-fueled adventure. Tickets, starting at $6, can be purchased at the door and include admission to the museum and the festivities; kids four and under get in free.

Wheat Ridge High School

Wednesday, October 30, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

9505 West 32nd Avenue, Wheat Ridge

Want to get your candy on early? Head to this suburban high school and trick-or-treat around the classrooms on October 30. All you need is a costume, a plastic pumpkin bag and a can of food to donate to the charity drive. Bonus: If your kids are really young, you can just pretend today is Halloween and skip the cold romp around the neighborhood tomorrow. The event runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Head to the Broadway Market for some spooky indoor fun. Bee Felten-Leidel on Unsplash

Broadway Market

Thursday, October 31, 5 to 7 p.m.

950 North Broadway

Eat real food before loading up on candy at this spooktacular indoor event. Trick-or-treat at the vendors and make sure to dress up; the kid with the best costume will win some premium chocolate, and the parents will receive a bar tab to spend during all the fun. Head there between 5 and 7 p.m. on October 31; it's all free of charge. You just have to buy your own dinner.

Applewood Place Senior Living

Thursday, October 31, 3 to 5 p.m.

2800 Youngfield Street, Lakewood

720-501-5306

Bring a smile to the faces of everyone involved, be that Iron Man, Sleeping Beauty, Elmo or the elderly person passing out candy to all the little costumed people. From 3 to 5 p.m. on October 31, join the fray and visit with the residents at this senior care home for a scary good time, free of charge. Just don't forget your trick-or-treating bag.

EXPAND Spiders are nature's perfect scary thing for Halloween fun, and you can see them at the Butterfly Pavilion. Linnea Covington

Butterfly Pavilion

Thursday, October 31, 5 to 7 p.m.

6252 West 104th Avenue, Westminster

303-469-5441

Thanks to this cold snap, the Butterfly Pavilion in Westminster will stay open until 7 p.m. on Halloween night for those who want a little bug-filled trick-or-treating. Not only do you get to enjoy the holiday, but you get to see the venue at night, as well as some of the creatures who prefer the dark. One example is the Giant Owl Butterfly, which comes out at night to battle for mates. There's also the spider pavilion, where you can get spooked out looking at the huge orb weaver spiders. As a bonus, the 7,200-square-foot butterfly area is a balmy 70 degrees, making it the warmest spot around to trick-or-treat. And if you're one of the first fifty guests to enter Butterfly Pavilion after 5 p.m., you'll get a mini-pumpkin decorating kit and a special bag for collecting all of your candy. Attend this special event from 5 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $8 for children 2 to 12; $12 for ages 13 to 64; and $10 for 65 and older. Children under two get in free.

Colorado Mills Mall

Thursday, October 31, 4 to 5:30 p.m.

14500 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

303-590-1634

Explore this large Lakewood mall while dressed in your best costume. From 4 to 5:30 p.m. on October 31, vendors will have candy to pass out and tons of fun games and activities near the new Mars Outpost play area, where little ones can expend some of that sugar-fueled energy. With over forty shops to visit, you'll want to make sure you're wearing comfortable shoes along with your best costume.

Bundle up on Halloween; it's going to be cold. Miles Chrisinger

Little Sisters of the Poor

Thursday, October 31, 4:30 to 6 p.m.

3629 West 29th Avenue

303-433-7221

Starting at 4:30 p.m., little ghosts and goblins can head to this assisted-living facility on October 31 and bring a festive dose of cuteness and spooky whimsy to the space. The kids will also be happy as they collect chocolate, lollipops and other sweet treats as they trick-or-treat around the venue. The event is free to attend and goes until 6 p.m.

Marycrest Assisted Living

Thursday, October 31, 4 to 6 p.m.

2850 Columbine Road

303-433-0282

Not only can you trick-or-treat inside, but your adorable costumed kids will make the evening special for the residents at this assisted-living home. Enter a festive trunk-or-treat event, which commonly involves car trunks decked out with spooky stuff and plenty of candy. The party has been moved inside and will include the treats as well as games, prizes and a lot of fun. All events are free from 4 to 6 p.m. on Halloween night.

EXPAND Everyone should get into costume this Halloween. Aaron Thackeray

Regis University NW Denver Campus

Thursday, October 31, 3 to 5 p.m.

3333 Regis Boulevard

If you're in north Denver, head here from 3 to 5 p.m. on October 31 to collect candy and have a little Halloween mayhem within the warm confines of the school (with a few outdoor jaunts between buildings as well). Not only is it a warm way to trick-or-treat, but it's safe, too. Expect hundreds of costumed children running around having a blast as they wander among the forty rooms situated around the campus. Just make sure you find your own Batman or Elsa when it's time to head home.

Southwest Plaza

Thursday, October 31, 5 to 7 p.m.

8501 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton

Dress up and wander the mall, collecting candy from various shops and vendors inside on Halloween night. Bring your own trick-or-treat bag and make sure to wear comfortable shoes. Just don't worry about covering up that princess costume or superhero suit with a coat. The only request: Please leave full-face masks and play weapons at home. The event runs from 5 to 7 p.m.; all ages are welcome.

Do you have an event you want included in a Westword list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.