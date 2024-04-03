Best (and Cheapest) All-You-Can-Eat Restaurant

Hidden behind a car wash off Arapahoe Road, this Mongolian barbecue restaurant offers heaps of food at an unbeatable price: all-you-can-eat lunch for $13.95 and dinner for $18.95. The single-location, family-run business stands out from the HuHot and BD's chains in the state, providing higher-quality food in a more low-key atmosphere. But don't worry: Your dinner still comes with a show, as the chefs cook your meal in front of you on a sizzling griddle. After decades in business, Yuan Palace has become a beloved institution for those in the know.