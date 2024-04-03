Best Chicken Tenders and Fries Combo

For every food snob ordering the newest thing on the menu, there's a friend asking if the restaurant offers chicken tenders and fries — and why not? This satisfying combo shouldn't be relegated to the kids' menu. Knockabout Burgers inside Avanti offers the perfect pairing. Its Smiley Tenders Basket includes three crispy and perfectly seasoned strips served hot — the ideal thing to soak up all the cocktails you probably consumed at the food hall's bar. The fries aren't limp or undersalted, and the signature fry sauce is a dreamy dip. Pro tip: Order the garlic parmesan fries to take this to the next level.