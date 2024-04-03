Best Coffee Shop for a Cause

Prodigy is a social enterprise cafe that opened its doors in 2017 in northeast Denver inside a former garage. It employs young people between the ages of 18 and 24 through its paid apprenticeship program, which offers hands-on job training and builds the skills needed to become confident leaders not just at work, but at home and in the community. In 2022, it added a second location in Globeville, increasing its ability to support young adults. Both shops are inviting spaces to visit — and that cup of coffee will taste even better knowing you're supporting a bigger mission.