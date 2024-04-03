Best East Coast Transplant

While we're often wary of restaurant transplants, there are exceptions, and Kawa Ni proves that a concept founded out of state can bring something new, exciting and downright delicious to Denver's dining scene without feeling forced or out of place. Chef/restaurateur Bill Taibe founded his Japanese izakaya-inspired eatery in Westport, Connecticut, in 2014. In November 2023, he brought it to LoHi and has fully embraced becoming a part of the neighborhood — while diners have fallen hard for Kawa Ni's dumplings, bao buns and inventive plates like the aptly named Addictive Cabbage and the shaved broccoli with ham, burnt honey and crunchy ra-yu.