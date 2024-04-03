Best Food Truck After a Night Out

When last call sends you stumbling out of a downtown bar at 2 a.m., your stomach filled with one too many vodka Red Bulls (and little else), Amore Pizza is there with a warm, comforting slice. This food truck, which also has a brick-and-mortar on Santa Fe Drive, dishes out New York-style pizza whole or by the slice — not to mention calzones, cannoli, cheesecake and more to satisfy any late-night craving. It spends most weekends parked at the corner of 20th and Market streets, within a two-block radius of over a dozen bars including ViewHouse, Jackson's, Whiskey Row and Beer Hall. But while tipsy patrons first come for the prime location, they return for the delicious food even after they've sobered up.instagram.com/amorepizzaco