Best Frosé

Situated at the site of a former fire station, Edgewater Beer Garden opened in the spring of 2002, with 4,500 square feet of outdoor space where guests can soak up the Colorado sunshine at communal Oktoberfest-style tables while savoring craft beer and casual bites. While it primarily honors the state's craft beer culture, the garden also boasts a full bar serving craft cocktails, including its irresistible frosé. This charmingly pink frozen concoction blends vodka, rosé, aperol and a touch of lemon, striking the perfect balance of flavors. Priced at $13, it's a refreshing treat guaranteed to bring a smile to your face and offer respite on a sunny day.2508 Gray Street, Edgewater
720-853-2337
edgewaterbeergarden.com