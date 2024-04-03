Best New Coffee Shop

Glissade Coffee opened in early 2023 and has quickly established itself as a go-to neighborhood hangout. Owner Sean Harwin learned the trade of roasting coffee in Seattle before moving to Denver and setting up his own operation, then building out a cafe around it. Named for the act of sliding down a snowy mountainside (on your feet if you're coordinated, on your butt if you're not), Glissade encourages customers to get outside — there's even a weekly run club. All of its drinks are made with house-roasted beans, and small bites pair well with the limited beer and wine menu.