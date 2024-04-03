 Best New Karaoke Bar 2024 | Rhapsody Karaoke & Chicken Wings | Best of Denver® | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Denver | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Best New Karaoke Bar

Rhapsody Karaoke & Chicken Wings

Like many others, Hillary Schefter often went out for karaoke nights at Armida's on Lincoln Street before it shuttered in July 2020. So when a space near Afterburner, the calzone shop that she owns with her husband, became available, she set out on a mission to create a new place for people to gather, sing, drink and eat. Rhapsody opened in February and has quickly proven that Denver did indeed want to belt out tunes while sipping cocktails and noshing on giant servings of fries with friends.

24 Broadway
720-772-8032
rhapsodyonbroadway.com

Best Bar for Weeknight Drinks

The L

Molly Martin

A great weeknight bar is one with solid libations and an atmosphere that encourages a long chat and post-drink lingering. The L on Broadway offers a space with plenty of seating, a great selection of cocktails that won't break the bank, and a happy hour you can easily pop into on your way home from work. You're not going to run into a loud, crowded trivia night or open mic that'll have you screaming to be heard, either. Those can be fun sometimes, but when you want a quiet spot to decompress from the day, settle into one of the comfy couches at the L.

Best Bar to Spot a Mustache

Pon Pon

Danielle Lirette

Although its great prices and relaxed atmosphere are a major draw, the other hot item at Pon Pon is on the faces of its patrons. That's right: If you want to see some of the most spectacular mustaches in Denver, look no further than Pon Pon. The RiNo bar attracts those who want to be in a popular part of town but feel like they're cooler than everyone else there, which makes it prime mustache-twirling territory. The walls are covered with interesting memorabilia, the art gallery in the back has rotating exhibits, and the red-toned lighting makes Pon Pon a prime setting for photos of friends on drunken nights out. But even if you only care about people-watching, you won't be disappointed here.

Best Place to Drink With a View

BurnDown

LC Photography

BurnDown's 1940s-era building previously held a furniture store and a year-round Christmas shop. It also once nearly burned down, but the gaping hole left behind is now an atrium that runs through the multi-level bar and restaurant that opened in May 2023. The space doubles as a music venue with a small stage for performers, but the highlight is the rooftop patio with a view that spans the entire Front Range.

Best Vintage Spirits List

Run for the Roses

Molly Martin

Subterranean gambling-themed cocktail lounge Run for the Roses has become a destination for drink aficionados. Comb through the clever custom deck-of-cards menu and you'll find special reserve cocktails made with vintage liqueurs and spirits — a passion of owner Stephen Waters. He often imports these hard-to-find bottles, having to first verify the authenticity from halfway across the globe. The result is an impressive collection that includes a 1960s Cherry Heering; a 1979 Scotch whisky from Speyside; Maraschino from the late 1940s; and Benedictines, Bacardis, Amaro and Mezcal from decades ago. These spirits are fun to sip neat, but we recommend trusting the experts behind the bar to showcase them in a well-crafted concoction.

Best Bar for Girls' Night

Lady Jane

Mark Antonation

In a post-pandemic world, the desire for transportive, escapist experiences is at an all-time high. Add colorful, frothy, tropical-inspired cocktails into the equation and you have Lady Jane, a bar that's something like if Palm Springs and a neighborhood watering hole had a baby. From the breeze block in the entryway to the cozy booths, bartenders in tropical shirts and lush green plants, Lady Jane is a captivating, laid-back oasis. The drinks reflect the vibrant but unpretentious vibe, and you can expect to find an array of colorful cocktails and mocktails that speak to seasonality and celebrating past vacations to far-flung places.

Best Place to Drown Out Your Annoying Friend

esp HiFi

Evan Semón

We all have that one friend who loves the sound of their own voice a little too much. Luckily, there's esp HiFi, Denver's first jazz kissa-style record bar, which has been pouring original cocktails to match its impressive sound system and record collection since 2021. Take your annoying friend here and you're guaranteed to hear some crisp tracks that will help you tune them out. Sure, you might have to sit through a way-too-detailed description of their own record collection later, but the promise of an otherwise peaceful hangout is well worth it.

Best Bar for Good Vibes

Fort Greene Bar

Courtesy of Fort Greene

Fort Greene is the kind of well-kept-secret bar that you don't want anyone other than your closest circle to know about. More people, you fear, would change the ecosystem of the cool, low-key (at least before 9 p.m.) good time that you've come to expect since 2015. Dotted with funky wallpaper, velvet couches, a disco ball and an abundance of plants that complement the over-100-year-old dark-wood bar, Fort Greene attracts Denver artists, makers, musicians and creatives for its DJ-led dance parties, art parties, disco-room movie screenings and dog-centric patio gatherings.

Best Bar on a Snowy Night

The Thin Man

Tony White

When it snows, the flakes are illuminated in the bright streetlights of 17th Avenue in front of the Thin Man. Inside, the narrow tavern glows in a crimson hue from bulbs strung across its rafters. The thick white marble bar top is lined with folks sitting in heavy wooden chairs, leaning on their elbows over steaming mugs of hot mulled spiced wine. Boisterous chatter and fuzzy garage rock from the house speakers fill the air. As the night carries on and the temperature drops, another couple shuffles in from the cold, shaking off the chill and finding a couple of seats in the corner as the cozy room gets a little bit toastier.

Best Satanic Gay Tiki Bar

The Electric Cure

Molly Martin

Is it a gay bar, a tiki bar, or a sarcastic, satanic den-o-sin? Maybe a wicked mix of all three? What is certain is that the Electric Cure is an uproariously fun bar with themed drag shows, cult-movie nights and neon-lit, cluttered vintage decor. And while it doesn't take itself too seriously, there are hard-core pros behind the plank. The latest cocktail menu "sets the low bar high for blasphemy and nonsense" with cheeky offerings like the Grimace Shake — a purple-colored nod to the McDonald's mascot made with cachaça, ube, miso, passion fruit whipped cream and potato crisp sprinkles. "Why the fuck not" is the mantra here, and that's an attitude we can't get enough of.

Best Of Denver®

Best Of

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation