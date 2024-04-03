Best New Karaoke Bar

Like many others, Hillary Schefter often went out for karaoke nights at Armida's on Lincoln Street before it shuttered in July 2020. So when a space near Afterburner, the calzone shop that she owns with her husband, became available, she set out on a mission to create a new place for people to gather, sing, drink and eat. Rhapsody opened in February and has quickly proven that Denver did indeed want to belt out tunes while sipping cocktails and noshing on giant servings of fries with friends.24 Broadway
