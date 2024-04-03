Best No-Frills Breakfast Burrito

The Okuno family had run the 20th Street Cafe since 1946 before the pandemic pushed up the owners' retirement plans. The beloved downtown eatery sat empty until last April, when the family that had formerly run Tarahumara in a Colfax strip mall brought the cafe back, with a new focus on Mexican fare. There are no fancy tricks used in the eatery's breakfast burrito — it's a straightforward take with tender, thick slices of potatoes, scrambled eggs and meat of your choice. Handhelds are available, but we prefer this baby smothered in a generous amount of cheese and 20th Street's bright-orange-hued green chile, which has just a bit of heat and a whole lot of flavor.