Best No-Frills Breakfast Burrito

Stowaway's name is a playful homage to the travels of its owners, wife-and-husband team Amy Cohen and Hayden Barnie, as well as their distinct cultures: Cohen is half Japanese and Barnie hails from New Zealand. Here you'll find an eclectic, mostly healthy-leaning menu of breakfast and lunch offerings that you can enjoy in a light, bright and breezy space in RiNo. For those craving something sweet, rotating waffle flavors celebrating the bounty of Colorado's fruit seasons is sure to satisfy. Last fall, Stowaway dished out its hearty heirloom grain sourdough waffles with kabocha pumpkin mousse and candied walnuts. In the late summer, there were plum, almond and meringue waffles. If that's any indication of what's to come this year, we can't wait.