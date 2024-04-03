Best Place to Splurge on Dinner

When we want to go out for a special occasion or just want a regular night to feel a lot more special, Stone Cellar Bistro, founded by longtime friends Jordan Alley and Brandon Kerr in 2022, always delivers. You could come in just for the Wildfire Fried Chicken — inspired by Kerr's time cooking at Husk — and leave very happy. But why stop there when every single thing on the menu is a hit? Order generously and you'll be rewarded with more than just a stellar meal, because an experience here is one you'll remember long after.