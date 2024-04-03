Best Restaurant for a Breakup

We love this spot's eclectic riffs on French bistro fare, but it also happens to be an ideal spot to break off your current relationship, with a serving of beef tartare or steak frites for good measure. Take Brixton's thumping hip-hop soundtrack in a space filled with boisterous diners and pair it with dinner at the bar, which puts you close to the exit. You can rest a little easier knowing you've left your date with the sympathetic ear of some of the city's best bartenders while you escape to the adjacent Yacht Club for a hot dog, a shot...and the possibility of meeting up with a new number one.