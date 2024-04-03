 Best Satanic Gay Tiki Bar 2024 | The Electric Cure | Best of Denver® | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Denver | Westword
Best Satanic Gay Tiki Bar

The Electric Cure

Molly Martin

Is it a gay bar, a tiki bar, or a sarcastic, satanic den-o-sin? Maybe a wicked mix of all three? What is certain is that the Electric Cure is an uproariously fun bar with themed drag shows, cult-movie nights and neon-lit, cluttered vintage decor. And while it doesn't take itself too seriously, there are hard-core pros behind the plank. The latest cocktail menu "sets the low bar high for blasphemy and nonsense" with cheeky offerings like the Grimace Shake — a purple-colored nod to the McDonald's mascot made with cachaça, ube, miso, passion fruit whipped cream and potato crisp sprinkles. "Why the fuck not" is the mantra here, and that's an attitude we can't get enough of.

Best New Bar

My Boy Tony

Adam Bove

Berkeley's My Boy Tony is warm, welcoming and beautifully designed — think dark walls, millwork and mid-century modern leather couches and chairs. Named after owner Eli Cox's best friend, who passed away, it is, at its heart, a neighborhood bar. What sets it apart is the focus on community mirroring the inclusive spirit of Berkeley Supply, which Cox also owns. Sit inside for a few hours, and the warm hugs and handshakes make it clear that everyone knows someone here. The natural wine list comes from the relationships Cox built through his popular burger pop-up Smash & Grab, while the beer and spirits were inspired by what he and his friends want to see on lists as fans. Mocktails round out the offerings, making My Boy Tony a drinking bar for all.

4280 Tennyson Street
myboytony.com

Best Food Truck Lineup at a Bar

TrashHawk Tavern

Molly Martin

It's been just two and a half years since this bar debuted on South Broadway, but it already feels like an old haunt. The walls are covered with knickknacks of all kinds, there's usually a crew gathered on the patio or shooting pool in the back, and while you won't find any craft cocktails here, you will find cheap mixed drinks and Malört. You'll also usually find a food truck out front. TrashHawk regularly hosts a rotating lineup of some of the best mobile food businesses in town, making it even more tempting to become a regular.

Best Food Truck Lineup at a Brewery

Station 26 Brewing

Danielle Lirette

Station 26, which is housed in a renovated firehouse, has been a staple in Northeast Park Hill for over a decade. Offering a welcoming neighborhood atmosphere, it serves a range of award-winning beers to cater to every palate, including its flagship IPA, the Juicy Banger. But it goes hard beyond beer, too, hosting events like trivia nights and live music. Our favorite amenity, though, is the rotating weekly lineup of excellent food trucks. And Station 26 updates and shares the truck schedule regularly, making it easy to plan your next visit.

Best Kid-Free Brewery

Odyssey Beerwerks

Odyssey made the move to 21-and-up during the pandemic, and it has paid dividends. Reviews and comments on social media reinforce that this isn't about people hating children — many patrons have kids of their own. But there's something about sitting at the bar or crowding around a table and being surrounded only by other adults. It has a sort of nostalgic, Cheers-like feel, harking back to a time when most beer-focused establishments weren't filled with babies. If every place were like this, the beer scene would be worse off, but we love that Odyssey is doing something different.

5535 West 56th Avenue
303-421-0772
odysseybeerwerks.com

Best Vintage Beer List

Bull & Bush Brewery

Evan Semón

The Bull was doing vintage beer before it was cool. While regulars still miss the Christmas tasting events, when hundreds of beers from owners David and Erik Peterson's personal collection were on offer, the brothers, along with brewer Gabe Moline, now celebrate by offering patrons a different beer and whiskey every day in December, many of which are vintage releases. You'll also find some special releases throughout the year, including in February for Stout Month. But no beer from Bull & Bush is more lauded than Royal Oil, a barrel-aged English-style barleywine that is only released every few years and tends to go fast when it does.

Best Beer Club

Hops & Pie

Hops & Pie

Many breweries have mug clubs that are built around rewarding loyal customers, usually with a modest discount and some swag. Hops & Pie ditches the merch and amplifies the beer savings, making it the best deal around. As a member, you'll get happy hour all the time, which includes $1 off drafts, slices of the day, wine and pizzas. Every Sunday, your third beer is free, and the second Sunday of each month, there are special fifty-cent draft beers. Because a membership is only $75, you could show up six Sundays a year and make your money back. This ain't your PBR-type beer special, either: Hops & Pie is one of the very best beer bars in Colorado, with fantastic brews from across the state and around the country.

Best Brewery Expansion

Burns Family Artisan Ales TapHouse

The original Burns location, on West Second Avenue, is now called the BarrelHouse,and it's a destination-worthy spot where you're likely to run into industry vets and beer lovers of all walks. But the fact that it's in the middle of a warehouse district makes it a little less trafficked. Opening a second location on South Broadway has given Burns a wider audience — and the fact that it took over the former Dos Luces space took away some of the sting of that loss. It's also created a new brewery hot spot, with Monolith, Grandma's House and Public Offering, among others, nearby.

1236 South Broadway
720-379-7763
burnsalesdenver.com

Best Suburban Beer Scene

Lafayette

Long anchored by Liquid Mechanics and Odd13, Lafayette has really come into its own in recent years. When Cellar West relocated from north Boulder and expanded its offerings to include fantastic examples of highly drinkable beers, it was a big plus for the area. Then Westbound & Down added a production facility and taproom, with a kitchen led by chef Casey Taylor. The town could also win an award for "best breweries with fried chicken," since both Mono Mono and the Post are located in Lafayette. Plus, Romero's K9 Club & Tap House is a can't-miss beer bar right in town, as well as a great spot to bring your four-legged friend.

Best Brewery to Take Visitors

Bierstadt Lagerhaus

Molly Martin

Exploring the local beer scene is a must for anyone visiting Denver, but if you only have time for one stop, make it Bierstadt. This RiNo favorite also becomes the unofficial hangout for most industry folks when the city holds the occasional Craft Brewers Conference, or the yearly Great American Beer Festival. With three core German lagers, several seasonal brews and frequent collaboration lagers with brewery friends from around the globe, the balance between familiar perfection and something new is unparalleled.

