Best Satanic Gay Tiki Bar

Is it a gay bar, a tiki bar, or a sarcastic, satanic den-o-sin? Maybe a wicked mix of all three? What is certain is that the Electric Cure is an uproariously fun bar with themed drag shows, cult-movie nights and neon-lit, cluttered vintage decor. And while it doesn't take itself too seriously, there are hard-core pros behind the plank. The latest cocktail menu "sets the low bar high for blasphemy and nonsense" with cheeky offerings like the Grimace Shake — a purple-colored nod to the McDonald's mascot made with cachaça, ube, miso, passion fruit whipped cream and potato crisp sprinkles. "Why the fuck not" is the mantra here, and that's an attitude we can't get enough of.