Best Surprisingly Vegan Bar Food

With metal music bouncing off darkly painted walls covered in zombie mannequins and scary clowns, the Crypt might be the last place you'd expect to find intentional, affordable vegan fare. But its kitchen, which is open until midnight daily, dishes out an array of housemade vegan comfort food like spicy cauliflower fritters and a poutine with mushroom gravy and housemade vegan provolone. The kitchen isn't entirely vegan (though it is nut-free), but the menu includes a little bloody knife next to items containing meat, noting that "something was murdered" for that dish.