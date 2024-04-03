 Best Surprisingly Vegan Bar Food 2024 | The Crypt | Best of Denver® | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Denver | Westword
Best Surprisingly Vegan Bar Food

The Crypt

Molly Martin

With metal music bouncing off darkly painted walls covered in zombie mannequins and scary clowns, the Crypt might be the last place you'd expect to find intentional, affordable vegan fare. But its kitchen, which is open until midnight daily, dishes out an array of housemade vegan comfort food like spicy cauliflower fritters and a poutine with mushroom gravy and housemade vegan provolone. The kitchen isn't entirely vegan (though it is nut-free), but the menu includes a little bloody knife next to items containing meat, noting that "something was murdered" for that dish.

Best Bar Without a Name

2043 South University Boulevard

Phil Zierke knows bars. He worked at watering holes like Candlelight Tavern and the Horseshoe Lounge for years before opening Englewood Grand, a neighborhood spot that feels decades older than it is. In March 2023, he and his wife, Erika, added a second bar near the University of Denver — and decided not to give it a name. While other spots in the area cater to college students, this is a low-key place for anyone who simply wants to belly up and sip their cocktail of choice. And since no one should drink on an empty stomach, the bar also serves BYOB (that's bring your own (meat)balls or bread) spaghetti with house red sauce, and it's all-you-can-eat on Sunday and Monday.

2043 South University Boulevard

Best Bar to Visit Alone

Lakeview Lounge

Scott Lentz

Sure, there's an excellent view of Sloan's Lake to be had from the ample patio here, but spend an hour at Lakeview Lounge and you'll feel like you're in international waters. Between regulars throwing dice and a service style that implies your secrets are safe with the bartenders, it's the type of place where anonymity and stiff drinks go hand in hand. Heck, they even have mystery shots tucked in brown bags. If you're lucky, you won't leave with any phone numbers, but a few unsolicited stories from a man named Derv? Count on it.

Best Place for Solo Happy Hour

Panzano

Kristin Pazulski

Going to happy hour solo can be a weird experience, but in the right place, it can feel downright indulgent. Panzano's small bar, adjacent to the more upscale Italian restaurant and below the Kimpton Hotel Monaco, offers happy hour Monday through Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m. Because the restaurant is part of the hotel, single diners are a common sight, so it's an equally great place to make friends with barstool neighbors or just quietly read or scroll. The happy hour selection includes snacks like mixed olives with almonds as well as heartier items such as pizza, plus deals on wine by the glass, local draft beer and the Panzano Spritz.

Best Oyster Happy Hour

Angelo's Taverna

Molly Martin

Twice a day, in two locations, you can find a true pearl of a happy hour at Angelo's, which offers rotating options of $1.25 raw oysters and a $2.50 chargrilled version. With deliveries flown in daily from the Pacific and Atlantic coasts, Angelo's shells out its oyster happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. to close at its Capitol Hill location. At the larger Littleton outpost, the evening specials start at 8:30 p.m. The famed chargrilled "originals" are made with big, plump oysters sizzling in garlic butter, pecorino cheese and "fresh herbs and spices." That curiously vague last part of the recipe may be its secret, but this happy hour isn't, so get there early to snag a seat — and come hungry.

Best Wine Bar for Non-Wine Experts

Sunday Vinyl

Sunday Vinyl

Sunday Vinyl is Frasca co-founder and master sommelier Bobby Stuckey's ode to the perfect Sunday evening — but instead of spinning vinyl records and opening a great bottle of wine at home, as he's been known to do on Instagram, he's throwing a lively dinner party downtown every night. The place is bathed in music and has a celebratory vibe, but what sets it apart is the distinct, creative and just plain fun programming from lead sommelier Clara Klein, including Wednesday flight nights, which have recently paired vino with tunes from the likes of Cardi B. and Megan Thee Stallion ("Bodak Bubble Bash") and Rick Rubin ("Legendary Beats & Vintage Wines"). Still need a nudge? Happy hour happens every day, with select $8 glasses from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Best Pickle Shots

Crow Bar

Kristin Pazulski

One great thing about being young is not worrying about your alcohol or sodium intake, so while we're all young, let's celebrate at Crow Bar with its infamous pickle shots. A staple Sunnyside dive bar for the service-industry crowd, Crow Bar's kitschy decor and prices ($3 for the brine and vodka shot) transport you to a different time. While some places like to chef-up their infusions, these pickle shots won't leave you belching garlic for hours. Feel like kicking it up a notch? Order what the die-hards call a Deli Shot: half pickle infusion, half pepperoncini infusion, for one savory, spicy bomb to start your night. Or end it.

Best Unexpected Tiki Cocktails

American Elm

American Elm

Why does a New American restaurant with absolutely no hint of tropical decor have a tiki section on its drink menu? Why not? This is a pretty straightforward upscale neighborhood spot, one where the French dip is stellar and you can gather with friends for oysters on the half shell or burrata fritters to snack on. But do not leave without indulging in one of American Elm's island-inspired libations, whether a classic Mai Tai, the mystery daiquiri made with rotating fruits or — our favorite — the creamy, green-hued pandan Chi Chi.

Best Frosé

Edgewater Beer Garden

Situated at the site of a former fire station, Edgewater Beer Garden opened in the spring of 2002, with 4,500 square feet of outdoor space where guests can soak up the Colorado sunshine at communal Oktoberfest-style tables while savoring craft beer and casual bites. While it primarily honors the state's craft beer culture, the garden also boasts a full bar serving craft cocktails, including its irresistible frosé. This charmingly pink frozen concoction blends vodka, rosé, aperol and a touch of lemon, striking the perfect balance of flavors. Priced at $13, it's a refreshing treat guaranteed to bring a smile to your face and offer respite on a sunny day.

2508 Gray Street, Edgewater
720-853-2337
edgewaterbeergarden.com

Best New Karaoke Bar

Rhapsody Karaoke & Chicken Wings

Like many others, Hillary Schefter often went out for karaoke nights at Armida's on Lincoln Street before it shuttered in July 2020. So when a space near Afterburner, the calzone shop that she owns with her husband, became available, she set out on a mission to create a new place for people to gather, sing, drink and eat. Rhapsody opened in February and has quickly proven that Denver did indeed want to belt out tunes while sipping cocktails and noshing on giant servings of fries with friends.

24 Broadway
720-772-8032
rhapsodyonbroadway.com

