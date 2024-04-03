Best Traditional Cidery

Kari Williams has been toiling away on the Western slope for a decade, making some of the most delicious ciders you'll find anywhere. She sources varieties of apples from around the world — rare and overlooked apples — and brings them to her high-elevation orchards. Perhaps the biggest key to her success is patience. She waits until the cider tastes best — and she isn't afraid of sitting on batches for as long as it takes, resulting in consistent high quality across the cidery's lineup. That includes the Elevation series, a special-release bottle category that debuted in 2023 and focuses on cider from specific blocks and rows in each apple field. Snow Capped is opening a tasting room soon, and it's sure to be a destination spot.