Best Unexpected Persian Food

We first tasted Frey Asgari's Persian fare when he was serving it from under a tent in a parking lot on Santa Fe Drive in 2020. Now it's re-emerged in a shiny new cafe that's connected to the Denver Health building. Hospital employees have easy access to Urban's smoothies and cheap breakfast sandwiches in the mornings and unusual lunch sandwiches (like the pistachio cream, burrata and mortadella option), but anyone can, and should, dine here. Our favorite order so far: the zereshk polo — slow-cooked chicken in a mild tomato sauce alongside a heaping platter of saffron rice — paired with a float made with carrot juice and Persian ice cream that's infused with saffron, rose and bits of clotted cream.