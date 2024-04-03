Best Vegan Bakery

Although the Cake Bar opened less than a year ago, it has already become a well-established mecca for vegans with an insatiable sweet tooth. All of the bakery's cakes and frostings are nut-free, plant-based, vegan and certified kosher, with gluten-free options available, as well. Peanut buddies, macarons and brownies abound, but the best part of the Cake Bar are the build-your-own cakes available in three sizes with a variety of flavors, frostings and toppings to choose from. Craving red velvet with maple vanilla frosting and sprinkles? No problem. Plus, you'll get a dessert so decadent, you'll forget it's vegan.