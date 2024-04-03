Best Vegan Breakfast Burrito

The metro area has a lot of breakfast burrito options, but plant-based versions are hard to come by. Among the few spots that cater to the vegan crowd, many add health-forward ingredients like kale and black beans, which don't quite hit the spot in the same way. But January Coffee understands that vegan breakfast burritos don't need to be fussy or nutrient-dense. Rather, it dishes out a toasted flour tortilla filled with plant-based Just Egg, Impossible sausage, tater tots, vegan cheddar, chipotle aioli, and green chile with the perfect amount of heat. Pair it with any of several espresso beverages; almond and oat milks don't cost extra here.