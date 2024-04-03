Best Vegan-Friendly Spot for Special Occasions

El Five ensures that every guest can indulge on holidays, birthdays and other special occasions, regardless of their dietary restrictions — or lack thereof. Its Spanish and eastern Mediterranean menu will please omnivores and vegan diners equally, which is a rarity among many upscale restaurants. Savor plant-based plates like crispy harissa eggplant fries, charred carrot hummus with house-baked pita and a mouthwatering paella made with local Carbon Culture mushrooms. These and other specialties, including large-format sangria and several gin and tonics, are served within a dimly lit, lively atmosphere complete with skyline views.