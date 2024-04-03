Best Wine Bar for Non-Wine Experts

Sunday Vinyl is Frasca co-founder and master sommelier Bobby Stuckey's ode to the perfect Sunday evening — but instead of spinning vinyl records and opening a great bottle of wine at home, as he's been known to do on Instagram, he's throwing a lively dinner party downtown every night. The place is bathed in music and has a celebratory vibe, but what sets it apart is the distinct, creative and just plain fun programming from lead sommelier Clara Klein, including Wednesday flight nights, which have recently paired vino with tunes from the likes of Cardi B. and Megan Thee Stallion ("Bodak Bubble Bash") and Rick Rubin ("Legendary Beats & Vintage Wines"). Still need a nudge? Happy hour happens every day, with select $8 glasses from 4:30 to 6 p.m.