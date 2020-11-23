 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

| Marijuana |

Medical Marijuana Dispensaries That Deliver...in Boulder County

Thomas Mitchell | November 23, 2020 | 11:58am
Helping Hands was the second dispensary in Colorado to offer marijuana delivery.
Helping Hands was the second dispensary in Colorado to offer marijuana delivery.
Scott Lentz
The Colorado Legislature legalized marijuana delivery back in 2019, but the bill had built-in lag time — medical-marijuana delivery only in 2020, with recreational mariuana delivery allowed in 2021 — as well as a provision that a local government must opt in before any delivery would be allowed in its jurisdiction.

Local governments have been slow to act...but not entirely absent.

Three Colorado towns now allow medical marijuana delivery within their borders — Boulder, Longmont and Superior — and six Boulder County dispensaries are currently delivering marijuana, according to the state Marijuana Enforcement Division's license database. They are:

Helping Hands Herbals
1021 Pearl Street, Boulder
303-444-1564

Magnolia Road
1750 30th Street, Boulder
720-502-4867

The Dandelion by Native Roots
845 Walnut Street, Boulder
303-459-4676

Marquis Cannabis
1909 Broadway, Boulder
720-638-5912

14er Holistics
2897 Mapleton Avenue, Boulder
303-539-6525

Twin Peaks Dispensary
900 South Hover Street, Longmont
720-892-5969

And while Denver continues to move slowly on approving delivery plans, Aurora is moving much faster: It recently okayed plans to allow recreational marijuana delivery next year.

Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.

 
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.

