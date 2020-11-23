Medical Marijuana Dispensaries That Deliver...in Boulder County

The Colorado Legislature legalized marijuana delivery back in 2019, but the bill had built-in lag time — medical-marijuana delivery only in 2020, with recreational mariuana delivery allowed in 2021 — as well as a provision that a local government must opt in before any delivery would be allowed in its jurisdiction.
Local governments have been slow to act...but not entirely absent.
Three Colorado towns now allow medical marijuana delivery within their borders — Boulder, Longmont and Superior — and six Boulder County dispensaries are currently delivering marijuana, according to the state Marijuana Enforcement Division's license database. They are:
Helping Hands Herbals
1021 Pearl Street, Boulder
303-444-1564
Magnolia Road
1750 30th Street, Boulder
720-502-4867
The Dandelion by Native Roots
845 Walnut Street, Boulder
303-459-4676
Marquis Cannabis
1909 Broadway, Boulder
720-638-5912
14er Holistics
2897 Mapleton Avenue, Boulder
303-539-6525
Twin Peaks Dispensary
900 South Hover Street, Longmont
720-892-5969
And while Denver continues to move slowly on approving delivery plans, Aurora is moving much faster: It recently okayed plans to allow recreational marijuana delivery next year.
