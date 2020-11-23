Medical Marijuana Dispensaries That Deliver...in Boulder County

The Colorado Legislature legalized marijuana delivery back in 2019, but the bill had built-in lag time — medical-marijuana delivery only in 2020, with recreational mariuana delivery allowed in 2021 — as well as a provision that a local government must opt in before any delivery would be allowed in its jurisdiction.

Local governments have been slow to act...but not entirely absent.

Three Colorado towns now allow medical marijuana delivery within their borders — Boulder, Longmont and Superior — and six Boulder County dispensaries are currently delivering marijuana, according to the state Marijuana Enforcement Division's license database. They are:

Helping Hands Herbals

1021 Pearl Street, Boulder

303-444-1564

Magnolia Road

1750 30th Street, Boulder

720-502-4867

The Dandelion by Native Roots

845 Walnut Street, Boulder

303-459-4676

Marquis Cannabis

1909 Broadway, Boulder

720-638-5912

14er Holistics

2897 Mapleton Avenue, Boulder

303-539-6525

Twin Peaks Dispensary

900 South Hover Street, Longmont

720-892-5969



And while Denver continues to move slowly on approving delivery plans, Aurora is moving much faster: It recently okayed plans to allow recreational marijuana delivery next year.